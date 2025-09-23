These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Worst Emergency Contacts

When you list someone as your emergency contact, it’s usually because they’re calm, trustworthy, and incredibly organized. If something were to go wrong — like maybe you ended up dealing with an actual emergency — you know they would rush to the rescue in an instant and make all the right calls.

Whether it’s a partner, friend, or family member, certain people have what it takes to act fast under pressure. Others? Not so much. You know someone would make a horrible emergency contact if they’re accident-prone themselves. If you’re hobbling out of the doctor’s office on crutches, the last thing you need is a chaotic friend closing the car door on your foot.

Of course, your “emergency contact” is the person you list at the top of a doctor’s form, but it’s also the honorary title for the first few friends you call when life turns upside down. They’re the ones who fetch you when you have a flat tire and who drive you home after you get your wisdom teeth removed.

Even though you love them, some people are simply too unpredictable and aloof to truly help out, so you’d never bother calling them in your time of need. Since this all boils down to personality, the people who make the worst emergency contacts often have a few zodiac signs in common — but that doesn’t mean they’re bad friends. Here are the top four zodiac signs who have no business being on your doctor’s forms.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Aries are usually the ones who need emergency contacts — not the other way around. As a fire sign ruled by action-oriented Mars, they’re the type to jump off a table at the club at 1 a.m., sprain their ankle, and need you to rescue them.

An Aries will 100% spring into action when you call, but they’ll likely get distracted along the way. As they race to the rescue, they’ll remember that their gas tank is on empty, then they’ll see a convenience store and pop in for snacks, and all the while you’re stuck waiting on the side of the road.

Instead of having an Aries as your go-to emergency contact, text them a few hours after the chaos has died down. They can swoop in as comic relief.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

Don’t bother calling a Taurus when you’re in a pickle. By the time they notice your text — usually three days later — you’ll be all stitched up and safely back home. This calm, grounded earth sign can sleep through anything: back-to-back phone calls, pounding knocks at the door, you name it.

Once they decide they’re in for the night, a Taurus is essentially MIA to the world. They’ll turn on DND, and that’ll be that. When it comes to emergency contacts, you want someone who’s wide awake at all hours and always ready to react, which is why Geminis and Libras are often a good pick.

When a Taurus shines is after the emergency has passed. That’s when their loving Venus energy kicks in. They’ll arrive at your door with soup and presents, and they’ll hang out until you feel better. A Taurus will also show up with bells on to scheduled events. If you need someone to help you move on Saturday, they’ve got your back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Imgorthand/E+/Getty Images

A Sagittarius won’t be available to sit with you in the ER waiting room, and that’s because they’re likely sitting on a train on the other side of the world. They’re often in a different time zone, which means there would be no way for them to get to you quickly — even if they wanted to.

Sagittarians are feisty fire signs ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, and it’s why they rarely follow a predictable routine. If you need someone who will reliably pick up the phone in an emergency, they aren’t your gal. They will, however, send you the most thoughtful “get well” message. They’ll also likely crack a joke and help you find levity in a stressful situation.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

MesquitaFMS/E+/Getty Images

It’s not uncommon for an Aquarius to see 10 texts pop up from a friend and not wonder what’s going on. This aloof air sign, ruled by eccentric Uranus, is known for being easily distracted. They’re also quite happy in their own little bubble.

Aquarians love their friends, but it’s always on their terms. If they’ve decided to step away from their phone for a few hours or focus on themselves for the day, you won’t hear back from them. No amount of calling or texting will catch their attention.

They do help, however, when it comes to helping you process what happened. Since emergencies are never fun, you’ll probably want to talk about what happened at length. This philosophical sign will help you suss it all out and make sense of what happened.