While some zodiac signs are notorious for leaving their friends and family on read, others are the fastest in the land when it comes to texting back — and that’s why they make for the perfect emergency contact. These folks are guaranteed to see your message whether it’s 2 p.m. or two in the morning, and they’re always down to come to the rescue.

When looking for the best emergency contact, you want someone who lives with their phone in hand. According to Nechama Muchnik, an astrologer and co-founder of the astrology app Planet, this trait comes most naturally to the signs ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so make sure they’re listed at the top of all your doctor’s forms.

While some people forget that they even have a phone, Mercury-ruled signs are on high alert and always listening for texts to come through. They want to gossip and chat and connect, but they also want to be there for their besties.

Other signs to consider are the ones who are known for their deep sense of responsibility, Muchnik tells Bustle, which is another key trait of the ideal emergency contact. After all, you want someone who’s caring and nurturing to answer your call when you’re in the ER with a broken ankle. You also want someone who will be cool under pressure and arrange for you to get home safely.

Below, an astrologer reveals the four zodiac signs that make the best emergency contact.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign ruled by Mercury, there’s no doubt a Gemini is going answer their phone when you’re in need. In fact, they consider it to be one of their love languages, Muchnik says.

During the best of times, they’ll respond to all the TikToks and memes you send their way, but they’ll also pick up on the first ring when you’re in a jam. If you need someone to rush to you when you’re in a fender bender, no one will find a way around traffic quite like a Gemini. This hyperactive sign is also up at all hours, so you can count on them to see your messages no matter what.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As an intuitive water sign ruled by the moon, Cancer is naturally one of the most maternal and caring members of the zodiac. They might even sense something’s wrong before you call, says Muchnik.

According to professional astrologer Stina Garbis, Cancer’s main goal in life is to make sure everyone they know and love is well taken care of, and they worry about everyone’s demise when they’re away. (It’s a blessing and a curse.)

What’s more, you’ll never catch a Cancer losing their phone or forgetting about it in the bottom of their bag. They keep it charged, screen-side up, with all their alerts turned on so they’ll know right away if you need them.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo, ruled by Mercury, will always answer you immediately. This earth sign stays glued to their device from the moment they wake up to the moment they fall asleep.

They’re also super organized, so they have the bandwidth to lend a hand, says Garbis. “They’re another maternal sign of the zodiac,” she tells Bustle. “They get on your case about wearing clean socks and underwear in case you’re in an accident, and also about having the ICE [in case of emergency] contact in your phone labeled with all their contact info.”

A Virgo will know just what to do — and who else to call — should something bad happen.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libras are chock-full of people-pleasing tendencies, says Muchnik. If you ask them to be your emergency contact one day, they’ll say yes immediately — and probably start crying.

Since Libras want to be a good friend to everyone, they keep a watchful eye on their texts and DMs, even when they’re super busy. It doesn’t matter if they’re traveling, on a Zoom call, or taking a nap — if an alert pops up, they will reach for their phone.

This sign also hates to be out of the loop, which is why they wouldn’t dream of shutting out the world by turning on “Do Not Disturb.” If you need them in an emergency, all you have to do is call.

Sources:

Nechama Muchnik, astrologer, co-founder of Planet

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer