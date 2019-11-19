16 Gifts That Apple Lovers Will Want To Use On The Reg

You can make shopping for friends and family much easier this holiday season by simply categorizing the types of things they like. And if you know people who swear by Apple products, shopping for them based on this can cut your gift-buying time in half. So, if you're looking for gifts for the Apple lovers in your life, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what you should buy, especially with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other holiday sales just around the corner.

With the macOS Catalina update in October, the release of their AirPods Pro right after that, and its most recent introduction of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has been pushing out several new and different products for its customers. And for friends of Apple lovers, this means a plethora of gift options to choose from. But shopping for someone who loves Apple products doesn't necessarily mean you're limited to only buying them a phone, computer, headphones, or tablet. There are plenty of Apple products and accessories — both small and big — that can serve as great presents for the Apple lovers in your life. You just need to know where to look — and we can help with that.

Here are the 17 best gifts you can buy for your Apple-loving friend this holiday season:

1. PodSkinz PodSkinz AirPods 2 & 1 Case $6.95 | Amazon A super cute (and inexpensive) gift you can buy as a stocking-stuffer or for multiple friends is the PodSkinz case for AirPods. Whether as a safety measure or just a cute pop of color, the PodSkinz case is perfect for your AirPods-loving friend who's always listening to music on the go. The case is easy to put on and guaranteed to protect your AirPods case against any scratches or dents. You can also choose between 11 different colors on Amazon. Out of more than 3,000 online reviews, 75% of them rated the product with five stars — so you know you're giving a quality gift.

2. AirPods Pro AirPods Pro $249 | Apple Gift your Apple-lover the most recent version of the AirPods — the AirPods Pro. These new headphones include noise-cancelling capabilities, a customizable fit, and a water-resistant design, among other new features. Plus, you can make your gift even more intimate by personalizing the AirPods Pro right on the Apple site. You'll definitely be the favorite with this gift.

3. Laptop Skin iBenzer - Neon Party Top and Rear Cover for 13" Apple® MacBook® Air (A1932 with touch ID only) $35.99 | Best Buy Looking for a gift for your studious and aesthetic-loving friend? Look no further. This Rose Quarts colored hardshell case from Best Buy is the cute yet sophisticated cover your loved one's laptop needed. And if you're not too wild about this one, Best Buy has hundreds of other laptop skins (both with designs and without) that you can choose from.

4. Wireless Charging Lamp RIGGAD LED work lamp w/wireless charging $69.99 | IKEA One of the coolest things you can gift to an Apple fanatic is a discrete and sleek wireless charger. And this Riggad LED Work Lamp is the perfect choice. The lamp is fully functional and provides an adjustable reading light for your side table, all while the bottom of the structure serves as a place you can charge two devices — one wirelessly and the other with a USB port. Plus, if your friend is eco-conscious, they'll love the fact that the LED light source uses about 85% less energy and lasts 20 times longer than incandescent bulbs. It's the gift that keeps giving (and saving!). The product has a 3.5-star overall rating with 39 different reviews and won the international iF Design Award in 2016.

5. iPad Air Apple iPad Air with Wi-Fi 16GB $139.95 | Walmart If you're looking for an affordable but fancier item to gift to your parents or someone special, Walmart is selling the iPad Air (with WiFi) for just $139.95. The iPad Air is easy to set-up, and is great for anyone who wants a simple device to use fun apps or watch movies on. The model is only available in Space Gray, but you can find plenty of iPad Air covers and cases on Walmart.com as well.

6. iPad Pro Stand VIOZON iPad Pro Stand $34.99 | Amazon Does your friend like using their iPad in the kitchen to keep up with recipes? Or maybe they like using it to watch movies in their bedroom? Whatever they use the iPad for, an iPad Pro Stand would probably make their uses a whole lot easier. This stand, made by VIOZON and available on Amazon, serves as a solid and stable base for all tablets between 7 and 13 inches. And the iPad Pro Stand can be rotated 360 degrees and lifted to whichever height is most comfortable for you. More than 100 consumers reviewed the iPad Pro Stand and 81% of the reviews rated it with five stars.

7. Spigen Slim Armor CS Case Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for Apple iPhone Xs Case $18.99 | Amazon If you're shopping for someone who doesn't like to carry big wallets or bags on them, the Spigen Slim Armor CS Case, designed specifically for the iPhone X and iPhone XS, is a great buy. Not only does the case serve as protection from any scratches or dents, but it also slides open to reveal a compartment where you can keep your money, IDs, and credit cards. Because the compartment is sealed away, you don't have to worry about anyone seeing your money or anything falling out. The product has an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars with more than 800 reviews.

8. Apple Watch Sport Band 44mm Sport Band $40 | Apple If your friend's favorite Apple product is their Apple Watch, you can buy them a Sport Band right off of the Apple site to go as a great accessory. The Apple Watch Sport Band is compatible with any version of the Apple Watch, and is a smooth and dense material that makes it easy to wear on your wrist. The Sport Band is also a great option if the person is always working out or on the go, as it's durable but still soft.

9. Apple TV+ Subscription Apple Newsroom Get a little creative this year and give your friend the gift of a subscription to Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV+. The subscription is only $4.99 a month, free with a student plan of Apple Music (until you're no longer a student), or free for a year with the purchase of a new Apple device. You'll be able to gift nine original Apple shows as well as all new releases that Apple has. Plus, this is a present you can go over to your friend's house and enjoy as well.

10. MojiPower Gummy Portable Power Bank MojiPower Gummy Portable Power Bank $29.95 | Urban Outfitters If your friend is always low on charge, you can give them a cute and useful gift by buying them Urban Outfitter's MojiPower Gummy Portable Power Bank. The power bank is made of silicone, so it's easy to clean. Plus, it provides up to 1.5 times of a charge for your iPhone. Now, whenever your friend's phone is about to die, they'll pull out their portable power bank and think of you.

11. Headphone Splitter Adapter Headphone Splitter Adapter $8.49 | Amazon If you want a small and affordable but very useful gift to give to an Apple-lover this holiday season, the Headphone Splitter Adapter might be the one for you. Now, you can charge your phone and listen to music with wired headphones at the same time.

12. Square Reader Square Reader for contactless and chip $49 | Square The Square Reader for contactless and chip cards is the perfect gift for your store-owner or fundraiser friend. You can connect the Square Reader to your iPhone or iPad and use it to accept chip card or NFC payments. It takes out the extra fees you'd have to regularly pay when using payment transfer apps, plus it adds a hint of professionalism to any business ventures your friend might have.

13. HomePod Apple HomePod $299.99 | Best Buy If your friend is a diehard Apple fan and you're looking for a pricier gift, then it's only right that all of their electronics be Apple products — even their speakers. And thanks to Apple's HomePod, you can gift them the final piece to their collection. The HomePod is a speaker that uses location senses to tune the music to sound as best as it possible can, depending on where you are in the room. Plus, the Siri capabilities allow the HomePod to be used with a home assistant.

14. Digital Multimedia Projector Compact Pocket Home Theater Cinema Projector Digital Multimedia Projector $39.10 | Walmart For your movie-loving friends, this Digital Multimedia Projector from Walmart is a great gift choice. The projector is compatible with iPhones and iPads, allowing you to turn any dark room into a home movie theatre. And after buying this gift, you'll be the reason why your friends' movie nights are a hit.

15. PopGrip Cell Phone Grip & Stand PopSockets Metallic Diamond PopGrip Cell Phone Grip & Stand $14.99 | Target The PopGrip Cell Phone Grib & Stand PopSocket is an excellent choice if you're shopping for a bigger number of people. Each PopSocket is super affordable and comes in different designs and textures, giving you the ability to buy different designs based on your friends' tastes. Plus, they're easily removable so that your friends can switch and swap.