Some couples do really well in fast-paced relationships. Once they meet, it isn't long before they're falling in love, moving in together, and making big plans for the future. But if you look at relationships from an astrological perspective, there are a few zodiac sign pairs who need to take it slow for a variety of reasons, especially if they want the relationship to last.

The first group are these fast-moving types. These duos are quick to change their entire lives for their new partner, without thinking about the consequences. While they can certainly be happy, they also run the risk of losing interest because it's happening so fast, and they end up burning out.

Then, there are the duos who are way less likely to rush their relationship, and instead kind of need to take things slow, due to their personality. They're going to take their sweet time and let things unfold at a pace that feels right to them, and no amount of pressure from the outside world will hurry them along. And for them, going slow is a natural thing.

"As we know, there are many factors that go into making a relationship work," astrologer Nina Palmer, tells Bustle. "But we can use our astrological signs to help us understand our relationships and give us insight into which pairings will work smoothly, which may be challenging, [and which ones may] flame out before they even get off the ground." Read on below for the four duos who will want to take things slow for one reason or another, according to astrologers.

1. Aries & Aries (March 21 - April 19) Shutterstock "This is a double whammy of both fire and cardinal [signs]," Palmer says. "Fire signs want to blaze a trail and cardinal signs want action. They feel comfortable taking the lead and pioneering." So when two Aries get together, they can actually be tempted to move too fast, Palmer says, at which point they tend to burn out and lose interest. If both are looking for a long-term relationship, this can be prevented by pushing back against any desire to move too fast (like moving in together within a month, or meeting the family on a second date). With two fiery folks like Aries, the relationship will go somewhere great if they give it the time it needs, without going overboard in an overwhelming way. All they need to do is simply enjoy the early stages of their relationship, and get to know each other first.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Shutterstock For Gemini and Sagittarius, it can be tough to go slow. "They are direct opposites on the chart wheel, which may fuel the initial attraction," Palmer says, "but there’s a chance the differences may drive them apart quickly." If they start things off with fun first dates, for instance, it could soon turn into bitterness and annoyance — and the end of their relationship. "But the bigger issue is that the party may never end and they will exhaust themselves from too much fun," Palmer says. When that's the case, the fun first date could turn into an all-week hangout session where neither goes home or focuses on their own lives. Instead of starting off this strong, Gemini and Sagittarius will want to take things slow while also talking about any differences that may arise, before it tears them apart. They should enjoy the relationship, while remembering they have their own lives, too. Parting ways every once in a while will keep things fun, and give the relationship greater longevity.

3. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) & Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Shutterstock "This is a luscious combination of love and sexual attraction," Palmer says. "In my opinion the Romeo and Juliet of the zodiac. The soulful feel of Cancer coupled with the intense and magnetic Scorpio can be moving," and these two may find themselves head over heels from day one. It can quickly get to the point where Cancer and Scorpio feel like they're committed, even though they only just met, Palmer says. And while that's a beautiful thing, it can also feel too intense. They might hit it off fast, only to feel the need to retreat, and just like that it's over. These two can certainly acknowledge their attraction and be honest about how they're feeling. It's exciting to click so easily with someone new, so they shouldn't try to turn it off. These signs will, however, want to take things slow in order for it to last.