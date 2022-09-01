Now that Virgo season is in full swing, it makes sense if you’ve been getting your act together while channeling your inner go-getter. That energy will come in handy when Mercury goes retrograde on Sept. 9. The planet of communication is backtracking in diplomatic Libra and perfectionist Virgo, so your professional network takes center stage, reminding you to keep the peace at work and the importance of fostering powerful bonds with coworkers. It’s also a great time to be mindful of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. But of course, in Mercury retrograde fashion, you can expect there to be professional hiccups, confusion regarding your career path, and a little bit of office drama along the way. That said, you’ll want to know exactly how Mercury retrograde September 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

Mercury will begin its backspin in Libra, the zodiac sign ruling partnerships, where it’ll stay for most of the retrograde. This prompts us to slow down and analyze the one-on-one relationships, including our peers and bosses. It’s a good moment to pause and reflect on boundaries and focus on bringing improvements to these partnerships. Beginning Sept. 23, Mercury ingresses into detail-oriented earth sign Virgo. At that point, things will shift to how our professional lives blend with our private ones.

“When Mercury retrograde enters Virgo, we’re inspired to prioritize ourselves and find a healthy balance between our professional and home life,” Stephanie Whaley, astrologer and creator of the astrology dating app, Oromoon, tells Bustle. “It’s a great time to reassess the commitments we contributed to our professional lifestyle versus the energy we spend pursuing our own creative passions.”

Keep reading to find out how Mercury retrograde September 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury retrograde is stressing the importance of your professional relationships right now, Aries. It’s a good time to step back and consider your role in these connections and how well you work as a unit. “This is also a great opportunity to regroup and honor the social contracts you have with your team,” says Whaley. “Remember, team relationships require a little nurturing now and then, practice meeting them halfway.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may notice disturbances in your daily routine, Taurus, which most likely feel especially frustrating as a fixed sign who craves stability. If you’ve been stuck with the same schedule or find that you’ve been neglecting to try new things, this transit is asking you to slow down and reevaluate your working habits.

“Overworking won’t always help you succeed, and burnout is amplified during this time,” says Whaley. “Remind yourself that your energy and health are sacred.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Whether you’ve got a creative block or you’re struggling to bring balance to work and your personal life, Mercury retrograde is about establishing boundaries. It’s a good time to squash the limitations and get creative with how you balance your double life. “Remember to create room for others to participate and join in,” Whaley says. “And in the event old romances resurface or home life gets complicated, try your best to leave it at home. Things might get messy otherwise.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury retrograde is hitting your area of home and family, Cancer, so you may want to avoid taking any tension you endure at work personally. This is a good cooling-off period to retreat to your sanctuary and evaluate how you delegate time with your home and work life. “Take the time to redo anything that wasn’t to your liking the first time around,” says Whaley. “During this cycle, try not to get caught up in past disagreements with colleagues or give people shade when they [misunderstand] you.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect Mercury retrograde to provide some brain fog as you navigate your career right now, Leo. Maybe you’ve been struggling with expressing yourself or you don’t understand your work assignments. Ask for clarity when you get stuck and don’t hesitate to lean on your peers for any extra help you may need.

“Take this time to learn as much as you can by renewing company periodical subscriptions or practicing having honest dialogues with yourself and others, and follow up on overdue deadlines,” says Whaley.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury retrograding in your area of finances and security, you may feel particularly unstable or stressed over money. If you have a side hustle that’s been stagnant, this could be a good time to invest more of your time and energy into it.

“Now is a great time to better understand the financial responsibilities that require your attention or perhaps explore new investment vehicles, like a 401(k), the stock market, grants, etc., that could catapult your net worth or next venture,” says Whaley.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Is work working for you, Libra? If you’re on the fence about switching career paths, this could be a good moment to think about making the switch. Or maybe, you’re working on establishing the difference between who you are and the work you do.

“Take your time to examine your options and choose the best path forward,” Whaley explains. “If it’s harmony you’re on a quest for, there’s no better time than to implement your pros and cons list to identify what makes you happiest.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury retrograde is asking you to retreat to your inner world, Scorpio. There’s a chance you’ll get caught up with work and neglect your spiritual health, so this serves as a great time to recharge and evaluate how your job is interfering with this part of your life.

“Savor this moment and remind yourself that spiritual discourse between mind and soul is just as effective as it is between you and others,” Whaley says. “This is a beautiful time to continue daydreaming and journaling your visions for the future without anyone standing in the way.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury retrograde is asking you to set boundaries and learn the difference between a friendship and a professional relationship. You may notice a shift in attitudes with your coworkers or maybe you’re thinking about moving to a career that helps the betterment of your community.

“Perhaps your business plan needs updating or you seek out your community to provide feedback on your vision,” says Whaley. “This is a great opportunity for team bonding, yet be mindful of the information you disclose (sometimes it’s not yours to share).”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you at a crossroads at work, Capricorn? This doesn’t necessarily mean a change of career, but maybe you’re having trouble prioritizing your work and private life. Take time to evaluate your job’s role in your life and identify imbalances.

“This is a great occasion to continue addressing your long-term visions as long as you remind yourself to act methodically and review everything with meticulous examination as it relates to your career,” Whaley says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re ready to take work to new heights, Aquarius, and Mercury’s backspin is allowing you to get to know your coworkers — and yourself — in a new light. Whether through team-building exercises or going out for happy hour off the clock, it’s a great idea to explore your working relationships in new settings.

“This is also a favorable time to reconnect with your team, clients, or community you’ve felt disconnected from,” says Whaley.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your professional responsibilities are resurfacing right now, Pisces, and you’ll have to finally face them. Where are you falling short at work, or what has been holding you back from fully transforming into your ideal version of yourself? “Time to amend those taxes or finish the extension you filed earlier in the year,” says Whaley. “Perhaps you find it best to lay low and focus on your transformations in the workplace and beyond.”