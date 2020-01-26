Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline Includes So Many Duets

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be performing together for the first-time ever — and at the Grammy Awards, no less. It's a moment that only a few other couples have shared, such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z back in 2014.

The Voice stars have been together for about four years now. And throughout that time they've given fans plenty of inside looks into their relationship on social media (where the two are both very active and loved up).

But their friendship predates their relationship, and their road to love includes Halloween parties, declarations of Insta love, as well as a few duets. Here, we break down Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship timeline — from The Voice, to the Grammy stage.

April 2014 NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In 2014, NBC announced that Stefani would join the cast of The Voice as a judge, replacing Shakira. Stefani began working alongside Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, and, of course, her soon-to-be boyfriend, Shelton. Who could have guessed that the reality show could be such a great matchmaker?

November 2014 Gwen Stefani Instagram Seven months later, Stefani posted their first picture together on her Instagram. The caption — "[heart emoji] him." At that time, Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert and Stefani was still with her husband, Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Shelton were just friends.

July 2015 Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In July, Shelton and Miranda Lambert filed for divorce.“ This is not the future we envisioned,” they announced in an official statement to the Associated Press. "It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter"

August 2015 Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Not a long time later, Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale. In a joint statement, they explained that, "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."

October 2015 NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In October, after their respective divorces, they both appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed Drake’s song “Hotline Bling." Though they weren't overtly obvious, fans couldn't help but notice their palpable chemistry. Later that month, Stefani and Shelton were seen leaving a Halloween Party together, further sparking dating rumors. Then, E! released some exclusive pictures where the couple could be seen holding and hugging each other at another Halloween Party. It was getting harder and harder to deny that something was going on. Then, in an interview for "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," Seacrest asked Stefani about the Halloween pictures. Stefani didn't immediately confirm their relationship, but she joked that she "thinks he's hot," and proceeded to explain how they got close. "To be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time," she said about their respective divorces. Then, reps for Shelton confirmed to E! News that the singers were indeed together.

December 2015 Gwen Stefani Twitter With nothing to hide, posts on social media became more and more frequent — and funny. Stefani shared a picture on Twitter where Shelton seems to be biting her shoulder. A weird modality of PDA, but still endearing.

February 2016 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Stefani and Shelton made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair 2016 Oscars afterparty.

May 2016 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In May 2016, they released what would be their first musical collaboration, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."

October 2017 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Adam Levine, who got to see the relationship flourish as he worked with the couple, joked in an interview with Howard Stern that they were “so in love it's disgusting.” The Maroon 5 singer added, “I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man. I’m so affectionate and gross with my wife — this is a whole other level of vomit. They’re so in love. It’s really nice.”

December 2017 Vevo Later that year, they released another song together, called "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." In December, they performed it together, showing just how much in love they were.

May 2019 The Ellen DeGeneres Show In May 2019, Ellen DeGeneres gave Shelton a giant clock with a picture of him and Stefani as an encouragement for him to propose to his girlfriend. "So you're saying ...there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her? You're saying with this clock," he responded after accepting the gift, joking that he was making it Stefani's responsibility. "Now that she knows that you're waiting for her to ask, now that she sees this, she'll ask you," DeGeneres promised.