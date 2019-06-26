No matter where you land on the zodiac, you have all kinds of qualities that are attached to your particular sign. And there are some zodiac sign personality traits that are so ingrained they can be taken for granted — mostly because that person is just so darn great at what they're great at. But when it comes to a person's personality, astrologically speaking, it's good to keep in mind that it's more complicated and nuanced than sweeping generalizations, and nothing is ever set in stone.

"There’s a lot involved in a person's whole chart, because you’re dealing with a lot of planets," astrologer Patricia Clark Hippolyte, who is based out of New York City, tells Bustle. "Even knowing the sun, moon, and rising in a person's birth chart is helpful, as it adds layers and nuance every time you get more information."

And to clarify, your chart means where the planets, sun, and moon were on the day you were born. As for your sun sign, in astrology, this indicates how you are on the day to day, Hippolyte says. Your moon sign is how you are emotionally and subconsciously, and your rising sign is essentially "the mask we present."

But learning where the other planets are and how they interact on your particular chart, will always help you go deeper.

"The more onion you want to peel on that chart, the more information you’re going to get," Hippolyte says. But as for the basics, there are definitely some qualities attached firmly to each sign that might just crop up for you.

Below are the qualities that best represent, and are most likely to be taken for granted, in each zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): For Being Adventurous Tina Gong/Bustle They are oh-so-spontaneous and down for an adventure at a moment's notice. An Aries is just really excited and ready to roll without asking too many questions about the whole thing. An Aries loves adventure so much, they are usually just waiting for someone to ask them to do something, if they aren't the one inviting the gang to a last minute night hike. "You wanna get up and go, an Aries is your person," Hippolyte says. "They're gonna get on that raft, they are just down for doing something." But even if you aren't up for the trip today, Aries, don't fret. It's not possible to be impulsive and spontaneous 100% of the time, and even the boldest of risk takers needs to be given time to just lay low. Be wary of people trying to take you out on every single adventure.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): For Being Too Reliable Tina Gong/Bustle A Taurus can get so much stuff done, Hippolyte says. They can do the task themselves, or they get someone else to get it done for them. They are super solid, and reliable. "They are just go-to people," Hippolyte says. "They always make money somehow, and they always seem like they are comfortable. If you need a place to crash the Taurus has got it." But, Taurus you have to make sure you can rely on other people, too. When you are feeling the overload of things to do or need space from other people, that's OK. And don't forget that even though you're known for being the solid person, it's important to ask for that same reliability in return.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): For Being Super Cool Tina Gong/Bustle If you want to know where the best art opening is, the most fun party, and the coolest but least picked over vintage shop in town, a Gemini is who you are looking for. "They are super social and love being in the scene. They are hip and good at keeping things light and definitely know all the popular places," Hippolyte says. "Just very full of the latest information. They are very cool and up to the moment." Just remember that you can take a rest, too, Gemini. You don't always need to be the glue that holds the group together. If you feel like you are always the one making the Saturday night escapades, it might be time to rotate party planners.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): For Being Nurturing Tina Gong/Bustle Cuddle up on the couch and ask a Cancer about your love life, because they are very good at nurturing and taking care of people. "They are all about making sure everyone is OK," Hippolyte says. "You can get close to a Cancer. They are loving and sensitive and good at giving advice." But because you need just as much care as you give, Cancer, consider if your relationships really are reciprocal, instead of constantly being the one who is giving the comforting hug. You can take your space in the conversation. Remember that you deserve it.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): For Being Confident Tina Gong/Bustle A Leo likes to be the center of attention, or the lead in the play. But like being on stage, you don't want one person to have to carry the whole scene. It's just not fair. "A Leo is the friend who says, 'I'm not waiting in this line.' And they bring you right to the front, and somehow get you into the club," Hippolyte says. Their confidence is attractive and because they are so fun to be around and love life, they can really add a lot to any situation. While people might expect you to always be the life of the party, Leo, that can get really exhausting. You don't have to be "on" all the time just because other people expect you to be. Even if it seems out of character, don't be afraid to let other people step up and try to bring the energy and fire to situations as well. You shouldn't be expected to be the boss all the time, even though people will look to you to do it.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): For Being Organized Tina Gong/Bustle You need someone to help you organize the frightening pile of papers on your desk? Well, in the time that it takes for you to go get your Virgo friend a beer from the fridge, they've done it already. And put all your books in alphabetical order and divided by genre. "They are so dang organized. They can help you move, pack, and get your life together," Hippolyte says. "These are things they are naturally capable of doing and they lean into it." But if you are tired of always being the one to do it, Virgo, teaching your friends organization instead of just cleaning their closets might be the way to go. It's totally OK to say "I'm gonna let you figure that one out."

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): For Being Friendly Tina Gong/Bustle Sweet, sweet Libra. They’ll go on a road trip, they'll go to the movies, they will meet you down at the bar at a moment's notice then get on the subway and go to Coney Island. "A Libra is just a good friend. They love doing things with other people," Hippolyte says. "You need buddy to make you feel good? That’s a Libra." But it's always good to be able to ask for things, Libra, and while it's hard for you to say no, that is always a good thing to practice. Be aware of those friends who always expect you to show up to events and tag along to make things less awkward at a party. You are allowed to step up and say, "Not tonight, I'm too tired." Boundaries are your friend.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): For Being Too Trustworthy Tina Gong/Bustle If you have something really weighing on your chest but you're supposed to keep it to yourself, a Scorpio is the person you go to tell that deep, dark secret. It will be kept in the vault. "A Scorpio has discretion. They can keep a secret. That’s one person there aren’t going to be leaks," Hippolyte says. "You can trust them. If you need to tell a secret to someone, or keep some information entrusted, they are super loyal in that way." But you don't have to be the secret keeper all the time, Scorpio. Especially if you sometimes get information that puts you in an awkward position. While you've definitely proven yourself to have the tightest of lips, it's OK to tell people to look for a different person to give the dirt. It's hard to hear people vent all the time, and you just don't need that.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): For Being Philosophical Tina Gong/Bustle A Sagittarius is a truth seeker. They are the friend that will talk with you late into the night about anything and everything. If you want to wax philosophical and have someone quote Hegel, these are your people. "A Sagittarius is funny, and loves to shared information. But they teach, too, they're like the professor and truth seeker. Always kind of searching," Hippolyte says. But because you might be so busy talking the big universal questions, and even helping your friend write that literature paper again, your pals might take your mind for granted. You need to talk about your real life just as much as books and art, so ask for emotional support from people in your life. If they don't want to go deeper, maybe they aren't that great of a friend after all.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): For Being Too Hardworking Tina Gong/Bustle There is nary a more hard working sign in the zodiac than a Capricorn. They work day in and day out to complete the task at hand and complete it well. "They just go at it so hard," Hippolyte says. "At whatever it is." They are reliable employees, the person finishing the whole school project, or the one planning a party. And even though they are so good at finishing what they start, it wouldn't hurt a Capricorn to ask for help from others when they need it. So if you're the one always getting things ready for everyone else, Cap, don't let people sit by and watch you get it all done. Delegating tasks is a totally great idea, and if people seem bewildered when you stop picking up everyone else's pieces, that just isn't your fault.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): For Being Objective Tina Gong/Bustle "An Aquarius is objective, they see the whole picture," Hippolyte says. "They can be abstract and they are forward thinking." Since you are super smart in an out-of-the-box kind of way, you are great to go to when you want to have a zoom-out perspective that is less about emotions or any kind of drama. "They are also the type of person you want to bring to Comic Con or a Renn fair," Hippolyte says. "They are always into super quirky things." But since your abstract brilliance can sometimes read as unemotional, Aquarius, don't let people forget you have feelings, too, and they need to be seen. While people might come to you for existential advice, it's also OK to say, "You know what? I actually need to talk to you about my breakup."