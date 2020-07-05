If you wanted to know which TV shows and movies are currently the most-watched on Netflix, go no further. Here is a list of Netflix's top 20 TV shows and movies for June 2020 — and all thanks to Forbes. Whether or not subscribers are actually enjoying these TV shows and movies is another story, but the following were the most popular for the month of June.

Now that Netflix has its Top 10 feature that first premiered on Feb. 27, viewers can see what's trending daily across the streaming platform. But, Forbes' contributor Travis Bean has gone another step forward by creating a system that helps him track the Top 10 and see what's being streamed the most each month. As Bean explained in June, "With this formula, I can track Netflix’s streaming numbers just like we’re able to track box office performance."

Depending on where a movie or TV show lands on the Top 10, Bean awards points. For example, if a movie is No. 1, then it gets 10 points and so on. Thanks to the Top 10 feature, Bean can see what's the most popular for the weekend, the week, the month, the entire year, and also the entire Top 10 history. Yes, Bean even has a spreadsheet to help him keep tally.

So, thanks to Bean, here is the list of top 20 Netflix TV shows and movies for June.

20. 'F Is For Family' — 56 Points This Netflix original cartoon, F Is For Family, is already four seasons in and viewers apparently can't get enough. The animated series follows the Murphy family living in the '70s with actors like Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, Mo Collins, and Bill Burr lending their voices to the characters.

19. 'Queer Eye' — 61 points Ryan Collerd/Netflix Queer Eye has been a hit ever since it first premiered in 2018. Now here Bobby, Karamo, Tan, Antoni, and Jonathan are after five seasons continuing to transform and impact the lives of people all over the globe. It's no wonder it remains popular.

18. 'The Healer' — 64 points Starring Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington and The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson-Cohen, The Healer follows Alec (Jackson-Cohen) after he discovers he as the gift of healing. Apparently people are in need of an emotional story that offers hope.

17. 'Lost Bullet' — 65 points Lost Bullet is a Netflix original movie that features a French cast and has Fast and the Furious vibes. The action movies tells the classic tale of an innocent man as he tries to clear his name after his mentor is killed by corrupt police.

16. 'Sweet Magnolias— 65 points ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, and Brooke Elliott, the new Netflix series follows three South Carolina women who have been best friends since high school. The drama has Hart of Dixie and Virgin River vibes, if that's your kind of thing. Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, and Jamie Lynn Spears also star.

15. 'Clueless' — 73 points As if! All these years later, the 1995 rom-com starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz is still a hit. If you've never seen Clueless, the movie tells the story of Cher, who is simply trying to navigate the difficulties of high school, but as a rich teen living it up in Beverly Hills.

14. 'Da 5 Bloods' — 84 points David Lee/Netflix From director Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods follows four black veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. The movie stars Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Chadwick Boseman. As The Atlantic put it, "Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods is a vital work on an overlooked subject in American film: the experience of black veterans in the Vietnam War, a perspective largely lacking from Hollywood’s 50 years of output on that conflict."

13. 'The Last Days of American Crime' — 87 points This sci-fi thriller stars Édgar Ramírez (Gianni Versace in American Crime Story) in the lead role of Graham Bricke. The movie features themes of terrorism, crimes, and the U.S. government and has received multiple bad reviews. As this review from Variety in June stated: "It's an offensive eyesore in which looting and anarchy are treated as window dressing, law and order come in the form of mind control, and police brutality is so pervasive as to warrant a trigger warning."

12. 'Feel the Beat' — 88 points Feel the Beat is a Netflix original movie that finds April (Sofia Carson, The Descendants) training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition after she doesn't find success on Broadway. The family teen drama also stars the like of Marissa Jaret Winokur and Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser).

11. 'Fuller House' — 89 points Michael Yarish/Netflix With the last episodes of the final season of Fuller House being released on June 2, it only makes sense that it once again found popularity on Netflix. The Full House spinoff quickly made its way into the hearts of many, including both new viewers and those who grew up watching the original family sitcom.

10. 'The Nut Job' — 91 points This 2014 animated movie features the voices of Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, and many others. The Nut Job is all about squirrels, the raiding of a nut store, and a human bank robbery. Yes, it has it all.

9. 'The Help' — 103 points Even though The Help received multiple Academy Award nominations (Octavia Spencer even took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress) and is a film many love, there's much controversy with the movie. As Viola Davis, who scored an Oscar nom for the movie, told The New York Times in 2018, she regrets taking on the role of Aibileen. "I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard," she said. The movie was primarily told with the voice of a white character, Emma Stone's Skeeter, just like in the book of the same name. When The Help trended on Netflix in June, many people, including Bryce Dallas Howard, suggested Netflix subscribers watch other films and shows on the streamer that elevate black voices instead, like 13th and When They See Us.

8. 'Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs' — 110 points You know you have a hit on your hands when Bill Hader, Anna Faris, Andy Samberg, Mr. T, Neil Patrick Harris, Will Forte, Benjamin Bratt, and Lauren Graham voice characters in a movie called Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. Plus, a movie about food falling from the sky is always bound to make you laugh — and feel hungry, of course.

7. 'The Order' — 117 points DANIEL POWER/NETFLIX The Order is a fantasy TV series the features werewolves, dark magic, and a college student avenging his mother's death. Currently, there are two seasons of the Netflix original and apparently people are loving it. A third season hasn't been announced yet, so stay tuned.

6. 'Floor Is Lava' — 120 points Nobody probably ever thought that a game show inspired by the childhood game of the same name would become popular on Netflix. The Floor Is Lava shows contestants navigating rooms without touching the floor, which is flooded with "lava." The series is hosted by Top Gear's Rutledge Wood and features three teams competing for $10,000.

5. 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' — 122 points This Netflix true crime documentary explores how Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and wealthy financier, was able to get away with decades of crimes of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is based on the book written by James Patterson and John Connolly.

4. 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' — 164 points Nickelodeon Not to be confused with the 2010 movie The Last Airbender, Avatar: The Last Airbender is the animated Nickelodeon series that first debuted in 2005 and ran for three seasons. Sometimes people can't get enough nostalgia, and that seems to be the case here with the cartoon about elemental magic and the quest of a young boy.

3. '365 Days' — 200 points 365 Days might continue to make Netflix's Top 10 list, but that doesn't mean you should watch it. The film is based on the bestselling Polish novel 365 dni by Blanka Lipinska. It tells the story of a woman who is abducted, imprisoned, and sexually abused by a mafia boss who gives her one year to fall in love with them. For obvious reasons, many have found fault with the movie that was picked up by Netflix in June. Even signer Duffy wants Netflix to remove the movie. In an open letter obtained by Deadline that she sent to Netflix's chief executive Reed Hastings, Duffy said it "glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape." For those unaware, Duffy revealed in February that she was kidnapped, raped, and drugged over 10 years ago.(Bustle previously reached out to a Netflix rep for comment, but didn't receive an immediate response.)