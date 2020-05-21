Logging into a virtual date is like entering a corn maze: You're not always sure where you'll end up, but you're in for quite the journey. Will you chat for five minutes and then never speak again? Or will you meet the love of your life? The zodiac signs most likely to turn Zoom dates into long-term relationships are crossing their fingers for the latter. To them, online dating isn't just about chatting with strangers on a boring Friday night. No, they'll want to meet someone who will run into their arms with equal enthusiasm, the moment quarantine is over.

Of course, everyone is different, and astrology has many layers. But if any sign is going to fall for someone via video chat, it'll be the ones who value love the most, and positively live for long-term relationships. These three signs are the romantics of the zodiac. Instead of kicking back and putting minimal effort into a date, they will wine and dine, converse and connect — and feel bonded as a result. Unlike the signs who are just down for juicy gossip and quick chats, you'll catch these folks fully cooking dinner for you — even though you can't each together — and falling in love in the process.

They're also the ones who crave stability in relationships and, thus, won't want to start all over again with someone new, just because the dating world has opened back up again. They take video dating very seriously, which is why their goal, from the moment Zoom became a thing, was always to turn a virtual connection into something even more amazing post-quarantine. Ready to find out who they are?

Shutterstock

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of all things relationship, Taurus is known for their ability to fall in love quickly. They're also one of the most sensual signs of the zodiac, which accounts for their romantic side. When you meet up on Zoom, don't be surprised if they're all dressed up, holding a glass of wine, and ready to talk for hours. As a fixed sign, Taurus doesn't like change, and they hate taking risks. So if they've gotten to know you, and the relationship seems right, they'll continue investing in its future. They're looking for someone who wants to join them in creating a strong, long-term connection. Taurus is chill to talk to, so you might not guess they're thinking so far into the future. But since they take dependability and communication seriously, it won't be long before they bring it up, and let you know exactly what they're hoping for.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is a water sign, which means they feel their emotions intensely. It's why, if they make a connection on a Zoom date, it's going to feel extra powerful and meaningful to them. And it won't be long before they're thinking about life post-quarantine, and what a long-term relationship might be like. This sign also has a unique way of flirting that draws others in, which is one reason why video chats with a Cancer can be so fun. They ask all the right questions and are good at getting to know new people. If anyone is going to "get you," in an it-feels-like-we've-known-each-other-forever type of way, it's them. The fact they're ruled by the Moon further plays into Cancer's ability to tap into their emotions. They aren't afraid to tell someone how they feel, so even if you haven't met up in real life quite yet, they'll be honest about any feelings that are starting to blossom. Cancer represents home and family, so even if they can be a bit sensitive at times, a long-term relationship is always going to be their ultimate goal.