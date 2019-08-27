During awards shows, it's traditionally the responsibility of the host to bring about the most laughs. Yet, the internet has gloriously elevated awards shows to a whole new amusing level as the best memes and tweets about the 2019 VMAs prove. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco might not have been the most obvious host for MTV's Video Music Awards, but discussions of this surprising choice only led to more hilarity on Twitter. Plus, when you combine some of the biggest names in music — like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and the Jonas Brothers — in one room, you just know that the internet is going to have a lot to say. These viral reactions to the 2019 VMAs will keep you laughing about the night for days to come.

The jokes got started early on since the red carpet provided an epic meme-worthy moment in the form of the Jonas Brothers. And unsurprisingly, Maniscalco wasn't really an instant hit with the VMA audience — and that wasn't just because most viewers didn't even know who he was. Thankfully, more crowd-pleasing people swiftly took over the stage with the always-delightful Cardi B earning one of the first awards of the night and Lizzo putting on a joyous performance. But whether you were loving life or cringing hard during the 2019 VMAs, these memes and tweets help make watching them all worth it.

Kevin Jonas Got Mike Wazowski-ed When the Jonas Brothers hit the red carpet, Kevin Jonas got played dirty by the VMA countdown clock when his face was cut off. Nick and Joe always get the spotlight, but hey, at least Mike Wazowski of Monsters, Inc. can relate.

Who Is This Host? Maniscalco seemed like an odd choice for the host, since he isn't exactly part of MTV's key demographic. Based on reactions on Twitter, he missed the mark in his opening monologue with his comments about people being "triggered."