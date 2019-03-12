Since its debut back in 2015, Apple Music has been shaking up the world of digital radio and creating some seriously innovative entertainment for its subscribers. With a wide range of shows broadcasting to more than 100 countries 24/7, there's something for everyone on this service. But what should you listen to? With so much choice, it can be hard to narrow it down. Luckily, I've picked out the seven best radio shows on Apple Music so you don't have to.

What really makes Apple Music stand out is their eclectic range of shows from some of the biggest names in music. Whether its Nicki Minaj's tell-it-how-it-is show Queen Radio, The Weeknd's nostalgic Memento Mori, or legendary singer Elton John's Rocket Hour, Apple Music really is one of the best places to find out what your favourite artists are listening to (and talking about).

And it's not all just audio — there's loads of video content on Apple Music too. You can watch DJ Khaled sitting down with Puff Daddy on his show We The Best Radio or Julie Adenuga interviewing rapper AJ Tracey in a farm while holding a goat!

Check out the best radio shows on Apple Music below.

'Beats 1 with Julie Adenuga' julieadenuga on Instagram Nobody is more trusted in the UK radio game right now than Julie Adenuga, who has interviewed some of the best talent across music, film, and TV for her Beats 1 show. From Black Panther's Letitia Wright to rapper Little Simz, tune in if you want to hear some hilarious interviews and discover new music from a woman seriously knows her stuff. Catch Adenuga's show weekdays at 2 p.m.

'Queen Radio' nickiminaj on Instagram Not one to hold back, rapper Nicki Minaj drops some major announcements and spills the tea on whatever beef is going on right now with other celebrities during her show Queen Radio. So instead of getting second-hand gossip, you can hear it directly from Minaj herself.

'Televised Radio' Instagram Televised Radio is not your average radio show. Recorded in Louis Vuitton's HQ in Paris, the artistic director of Louis Vuittons menswear, Virgil Abloh, takes a deep dive into the world of art and design. Expect some live mixes and a host of special guests.

'Rocket Hour' Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Music icon Elton John's radio show isn't one to be missed. He sits down with artists and creators from a wide range of genres to bring you some wonderful interviews as well as his favourite tracks. He's previously talked with the likes of London rapper Loyle Carner, Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, and producer and director Matthew Vaughn.

'Memento Mori' theweeknd on Instagram Everyone's fave emo R&B singer The Weeknd has a radio show called Memento Mori, and it's definitely one to look out for. The show focuses on music that is particularly special to the singer — music that has helped create some "memorable nights." And in the past he's even included a guest mix from superstar model and girlfriend Bella Hadid.

'Chart' brookereese on Instagram If you're searching for a show to keep you up to date with all the latest music in the pop charts, along with some stellar guests interview, than look no further. Brooke Reese hosts a chart countdown with some incredible takeovers including from mega K-pop group BTS, as well as Fall Out Boy and, most recently, the Jonas Brothers.