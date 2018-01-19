The Bustle Huddle: What Bustle's Editors Are Talking About On Jan. 19

It's finally Friday! It's also nearly the one-year anniversary of Trump's inauguration and the 2017 Women's March – two vastly different events. Trump will be celebrating his anniversary with a swanky AF dinner, while women (and men!) across the country plan to get out and protest all weekend long for the 2018 Women's March (more on that below!).

The weekend's going to be packed for sure, so without further ado, read on for everything you need to know on Friday, Jan. 19:

Kim K + Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child was born on Jan. 15 and now, four days later, we finally know the name. Kim K revealed the name of her baby on her app: Chicago West. Nicknamed "Chi" (pronounced "shy"), this newborn is already getting more buzz than most of us will in our lifetime. Although the name is a sweet tribute to Kanye, who grew up in Chicago, fans are not quite sure they love the name choice.

Meghan Markle + Prince Harry

We're four months away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, and the couple is wasting no time making plans. It was announced today that Meghan Markle has reportedly chosen her wedding dress designer, so we're one step closer to finding out what dress she'll choose. The designer has not yet been announced, but Markle allegedly tried on a number of gowns and started to narrow down her choices.

Harry Potter + First Edition

A Harry Potter first edition worth over $55,000 (!!) was stolen in a massive rare book heist earlier this week. Thieves broke into a warehouse and in less than 30 minutes they were out with a number of valuable books – including a hardback first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Here's hoping the books are found and returned ASAP!

Women's March + 2018

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and, of course, there are a number of events planned. Marches are planned around the country and globe on Jan. 20, and Women's March organizers have arranged "Power to the Polls", a massive voter registration event for Sunday, Jan. 21. Can't attend any of the planned events? Here are seven other ways to get involved.

