We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for April 2020.

April is shaping up to be quite an action-packed month thanks to love planet Venus entering bubbly and communicative Gemini on April 3, an intense Full Moon in partnership-oriented Libra on April 7, and chatty Mercury moving into fiery Aries on April 11. As a result, we can expect the first half of the month to be largely focused on maintaining and balancing the connections we share with others.

Come April 19, Taurus season officially kicks off as the confident Sun leaves go-getter Aries for pleasure and value-driven Taurus. For those of us that could use some extra pampering and care, Taurus season encourages us to seek comfort where we can, whether it's through art, a homemade meal, or a moisturizing sheet mask.

Still there could be some frustration in the air under a difficult New Moon in Taurus on April 22. We might experience some irritation in getting what we want or see a heightened uproar around sustainability and inequality. The new moon continues this month's theme by pushing us to double-check our priorities and come up with new approaches in getting what we want, while making sure there's enough to go around.

With power-hungry Pluto going retrograde in Capricorn on April 25, we'll definitely be called to dive deep and confront things we might want to avoid. Luckily, with chatty Mercury entering Taurus on the 27th, we can make some practical decisions and find some hands-on solutions along the way.

Happy Birthday, Taurus!

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

While you pride yourself on flying solo, one of the most valuable commodities that you can have this month is the relationships that you have with others. This means useless or unrewarding connections will have to go. What you once thought was important, isn't. Watch your cash.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

There could be some good news coming your way on the job and financial market, though you might have to be a bit more confident and assertive to get it. Now's the time for trusting your intuition and not being afraid to take an unconventional approach. Show up and show out.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

This month asks that you take a step back from the world about and focus on ways that you can invest in your own well-being and pleasure. Self-love is the biggest theme for you this month, even if you're not exactly where you want to be. Refill your cup, so you can help fill others.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

A home or family related situation could come to a head this month, which could help you with releasing the past, or at least make peace with it. Focus on cultivating a spiritual or creative practice and you can replenish your energy as needed. Your friend list is due for a spring cleaning.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

It's time for you to check in and connect with others this month as not only you could be the support someone needs now, you could use the support too, especially if things have been too stagnant as of late. When it comes to your career, stay sharp. If one door closes, another will open.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

A financial stream could come to an end this month, especially if there's creative differences or a sense of being undervalued involved. However, you also have some folks looking out for you and they want to help your career. Now's the time to count your blessings. You have more than you think.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

You might be feeling more confident than you have in a while this month, and you'll get your opportunity to flex your muscles, especially when it comes to putting yourself first. Financially, you're called to be more pragmatic but things can change for the better. Stay optimistic.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

There could be some financial reprieve headed your way this month, particularly when it comes to debts or loans. Meanwhile, isn't it time you forgave someone or let bygones be bygones? This month will push you to do so. A new approach is called for around your partnerships.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

This month asks you to pay attention to the small details and work on your to-do list. Part of this may mean letting go of a projected goal and focusing on what you have. Collaboration and conversation is where you'll find help. Being of service can be a reward too. Listen to your body.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

If there's an image of yourself that you've been holding on to out of need for approval or acceptance, this month is going to push you to embrace your authentic self. In terms of your health and well-being, you might also receive a boost from the cosmos. Let your heart guide you forward.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

This month could bring you a much needed a-ha moment or an epiphany that helps you with releasing something you've been worried about. Something you believe is limiting you. How can you see things in a new light? Hint: find your center. Romance and creative outlets can be sweet.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

You could be a little frazzled this month, making it all the more important to be intentional with your time and energy so you're not running in circles or spreading yourself thin. Emotionally, you're due for a catharsis. No need to be upbeat all the time. Money could improve.