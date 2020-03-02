We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for March 2020.

If last month felt like a roller-coaster, the first half of March gives us time to chill as charming Venus enters sensual Taurus on Mar. 4, inviting us to slow down and find pleasure in the everyday. Since chatty Mercury will be dipping back into unconventional Aquarius on that same day as well, which could make the vibe a bit frantic, Venus in Taurus will help smooth things out.

Come Mar. 9, Mercury retrograde comes to a close. On the same day, the Full Moon in health-conscious Virgo pushes us to engage activities that help with relieving stress and breaking unhealthy habits. On the 16th, Mercury re-enters dreamy Pisces, helping us calm our minds and close out anything that may have been left up in the air during Mercury retrograde.

By Mar. 19, we're ready to jump into action as Aries season kicks off, marking the first day of spring and the beginning of the astrological new year. On the 21st, no-nonsense Saturn makes a jump too, leaving responsible Capricorn for innovative Aquarius, showing us where we need to be more unconventional, independent, or rebellious.

With a fiery New Moon in Aries on Mar. 24, followed by active Mars moving into innovative Aquarius on the 30th, the path forward will definitely require thinking outside of the box and being unafraid to try something new.

Happy Birthday, Aries!

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

You're the cosmic darling this month and if it's been feeling like you've been treading uphill up until now, this month offers you some rewards for your labor, which includes a boost in your finances. Meanwhile, it's time to focus on what makes you feel good inside and out. Also, giving back to others can be rewarding. Be the change you want to see.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

It's time to level up where your career and ambitions are concerned and this month, the cosmos is going to be pushing you to be all you can be. At the same time, it'll be important to pamper and nourish yourself, so time spent doing things you love will help offset any stress. Rest and relaxation are needed, too. Friends can be lifesaver now. Love gets interesting.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Relationships across the board could be a touchy subject for you this month, however, know that what's being cleared away is making way for more genuine and heartfelt connections. As such, community is an important theme for you this month. On a different note, it's time for you to challenge an old way of thinking or seeing the world.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Friendship is an anchor and a resource for you both professionally and personally. You often do so much for others, now's the time to let folks do things for you. If you need to have a heart to heart with someone, go for it. Financially, it's time to get things in order. Watch for sudden expenses. You can have a fresh start in your career if you believe in you.

Your career gets a big boost this month as it seems like people are really loving you and what you do. Though in order to reap the rewards coming your way, be careful of underselling yourself. It's possible that you can achieve a financial dream or goal by putting in the work. Meanwhile, with relationships better boundaries are needed.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

While intimacy and partnership are a focus for you this month, your health and well-being also requires your attention. In matters of the heart, you can establish a deeper connection with someone when being honest about your needs. If single, you could meet someone worthwhile. In terms of your health, work on stress relief techniques.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

This month could be especially cathartic for you, specifically when it comes to a family matter or something that's been weighing on your heart. Above all, it's important that you pay attention to your desires and needs now, as the cosmos is getting you in the habit of putting yourself first. A new start in a partnership or a new partnership is on the horizon.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

A romantic connection could move to the next level now, helping you to think more seriously about what you want long-term. Overall, partnerships can be successful in business and your personal life. Meanwhile, your home life could use an upgrade, either by way of a move or an improvement in family dynamics. Hint: Better boundaries and self-care are needed.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

You might have a lot of ideas, as you often do, but this month asks you to focus on the smaller details in making those ideas real. This might mean that some ideas may need to be tossed to make way for the ones that are actually doable. Working on ways to hone your skills or your craft is also where you'll find success. Your romantic life gets a boost.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Playtime is a big theme for you this month as the cosmos encourages you to step away from your desk and out into the world, onto the dance floor, into a garden, an art studio, etc. By investing in your passions and pleasure, romance won't be too far off. In terms of your finances, it's time to examine where you're not believing enough in your worth. Center yourself.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Renewal is a theme for you this month as the cosmos pushes you to take a closer look at your home space and work on ways to make it more relaxing and pleasing to the eye. Meanwhile, your social life gets revived as you're encouraged to flirt, connect, and learn new things. In terms of your physical well-being, self-discipline goes a long way now.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

This month the focus is on your values and as such you may start to find that things that you used to think were important aren't anymore, while things you didn't think were important become a top priority. You can get a new start or an upgrade with your finances, especially when you recognize your worth. Networking and socializing could bring opportunities.