Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, November 29

Congratulations! As of 12:38 p.m. ET today, you’ve officially survived another Mercury retrograde. The planet of logistics stations direct this afternoon, clearing the air of the communication clashes and timing trip-ups that have made the past few weeks more chaotic. You’re now free to proceed with new endeavors, work projects, and holiday shopping with a little less stress.

As if in celebration of its backspin coming to an end, Mercury is also part of a beautiful cosmic triangle today. The moon in mystical Pisces is activating a gorgeous grand water trine involving Mercury, lucky Jupiter, tough-love Saturn, romantic Venus, and dreamy Neptune. Enjoy this positive flow of energy and emotion, and use it to bring more depth to love, creativity, spiritual matters, and beyond.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) When you step back from the hustle and bustle of your usual fast-paced lifestyle, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how things start clicking into place. Give your spirit room to breathe.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s something magical about tapping into the collective energy of a moment. Don’t be shy when it comes to exploring the world outside your comfort zone, and the unique people you’ll encounter along the way.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your path in life is about more than just making money and being successful. How can you find spiritual meaning in the work that you do on a daily basis?

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’re coming out of your crab shell in ways you’ve never done before, and you’re seeing glimpses of a world you didn’t know existed as a result. Go squeeze the juice out of every opportunity.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Spiritual connection with something greater starts by looking within. Honor every fear, feeling, desire, and secret that lives inside you without passing any judgment on yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Communication is a key part of healthy relationships, so don’t keep all those feelings to yourself. You can create a foundation of openness by sharing just as much as you listen.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) If you’re not prioritizing your wellness, how can you expect to be able to give your all to anything else? Starting today, do something nourishing for your mind, body, heart, and spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) When inspiration strikes, it can feel like a waterfall that’s just started gushing after a drought. Don’t be overwhelmed by its power — you have all the tools you need to stay afloat.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your heart is full of meaningful memories, so why don’t you try unlocking it a little more often? Exploring the emotional landscape of your past can help you make more sense of the present moment.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The information you pick up by people-watching can be just as valuable as the advice from your closest confidants. Objective observation is one of the best teachers in the world.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your values should guide almost everything you do, from the small details of your day to the big-picture vision of your path ahead. How can you better align yourself with the things that matter most?