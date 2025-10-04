Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, October 4

The moon is in dreamy and fluffy Pisces all day, putting everyone in a rose-colored haze that’s perfect for all things creative, romantic, and emotional. Make a sweet playlist, write someone a love letter, or take a walk and let your imagination run wild.

An ultra-positive lunar connection to go-getter planet Mars makes the late morning and early afternoon a gorgeous time to make progress on any goals that are close to your heart. If you’ve had trouble taking tangible action on something you’ve been fantasizing about, this could be the boost you need to blend your visionary magic with some real-life momentum.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) What if instead of mapping out your plans in your head, you let your intuition choose today’s adventure instead? Your instincts are more likely to lead you somewhere special.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your group chat could use a dose of your wit and creativity today. Whether you just send a funny meme or organize a whole paint-and-sip night, make it a point to take initiative with your crew.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Repeat after me: If you can dream it, you can do it. The gap between fantasy and reality is simply intentional action, so make it happen.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If you follow your heart, you may find yourself wandering through some magical places you’d never have otherwise seen. Explore outside your comfort zone today and watch as new paths unfold.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) One of the true joys of being close with people is being able to see what’s happening beneath the façade. Seek out authentic connections today and don’t settle for anyone who’s giving you breadcrumbs.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Romance is in the air, so give yourself permission to daydream about whatever or whoever gives you butterflies. Just remember that your feelings are meant to be shared, so don’t keep them to yourself.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Time for a wellness check! Self-care doesn’t have to look like a spa day out of a movie. Find small ways to prioritize your mind-body-spirit connection, even if that just means taking a walk or drinking more water.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, October 4, 2025. It’s amazing what can happen when you give your energy to the things that bring you joy instead of the things that stress you out. Starve the negative, feed the positive, and watch the magic unfold.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Take a trip down memory lane today and let your mind flip through all the old and faded pages of your heart. In what ways did your past selves pave the way for the person you are today?

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Feelings are messy and formless, but putting them into words can help you make sense of them. Whether you’re talking to a trusted friend or just scribbling in your journal, commit to expressing your emotions.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When you turn down your thoughts, what do you hear instead? Challenge yourself to tune into your physical experience today instead of filtering everything through an intellectual lens.