What do you get when you take plain white nail polish and mix it with gold? A manicure that’s the perfect balance of simple and glam. “White and gold tend to complement each other without being overly bold,” says celebrity nail artist Mo Qin, who has worked with stars like Selena Gomez, Julia Garner, and Emilia Jones. “The combination of the two colors together elevates any look to make it more elegant,” she says. For this reason, the white and gold nail combo is especially fitting for formal and special occasions, like graduation ceremonies, weddings, or holidays (or, ya know, as a chic style for your everyday life).
Although you can get the look with gold embellishments, metallic nail polish, or glitter nail polish, Qin says gold chrome nails are always a client favorite. “I’m a huge fan of a melted gold look on matte white nails or adding pieces of gold foil onto a milky white base,” she tells Bustle. But don’t be afraid to experiment with different finishes of your white polishes, too, whether you go with matte, metallic, or pearlescent. “Have fun wearing this combo and feel free to get creative when doing so,” Qin says. “The possibilities of wearing gold and white nails are endless.”
From nail art you can try at home to intricate professional designs, here are 15 white and gold manicure ideas to consider for your next mani.