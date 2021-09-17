The Emmys red carpet is back come Sunday, Sept. 19, so after a digital version of the awards ceremony last year, viewers get to finally gush over the fashion and beauty looks celebrities wear for the event. There have been plenty of standouts in the glam category over the years, but perhaps the most fun to revisit are the 2000s makeup moments that made an appearance at the Emmys.

As seems to be the case with so many trends, the early aughts have been recirculating among celebrities, runways, and social media. It’s easy to see why: Y2K-era makeup is fun and youthful. Glossy lips, frosted eyeshadows, dramatic blush, and bold eyeliner looks reigned supreme — and, if you remember rocking them over a decade ago, it’s time to get reacquainted.

Over the past 10 years, A-listers have referenced numerous 2000s makeup styles at the Emmys. From Zendaya’s red hair and lip gloss pairing in 2019 to Rachel Brosnahan’s pastel blue eyeshadow that same year, Bustle’s taking a look back at the best Y2K beauty looks from Emmys past. Keep reading for some makeup inspo as you wait until the 2021 Emmys bring a fresh set of glam to feast your eyes on.

1 Sarah Hyland’s Shimmery Eyeshadow Getty Images/ David Crotty / Contributor The Modern Family star dipped her toe into Y2K’s obsession with all things shimmer. At the 2016 Emmys, Hyland wore a sparkly gold eyeshadow along with a neutral lip.

2 Yara Shahidi’s Cat Eye Getty Images/ Steve Granitz / Contributor The cat eye was big in the early 2000s, and it’s a nostalgic trend Shahidi expertly wore to the 2019 Emmys, complete with the look’s signature bold flick.

3 Shailene Woodley’s Dark Eyeliner Getty Images/ Rich Polk / Stringer When Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi” came out in 2002, she solidified smudged, heavy eyeliner as a trend. Woodley rocked the look with a dark green velvet gown for a chic but edgy vibe.

4 Tracee Ellis Ross’ Colorful Lids Getty Images/ Steve Granitz / Contributor The early 2000s were all about embracing colorful makeup, which was a totally new vibe after the muted brown tones that were big in the ’90s. At the 2018 Emmys, Ellis Ross proved a vivid orange shadow is nothing to fear.

5 Rachel Brosnahan’s Frosted Blue Lids Getty Images/ Rich Polk / Stringer Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Brosnahan paired one of the biggest makeup trends of the early 2000s with her navy sequined gown: pale blue eyeshadow. She let her eye glam stand out by opting for a more subtle swipe of color on her lips and cheeks.

6 Susan Kelechi Watson’s Winged Liner Getty Images/ Rich Polk / Stringer It was almost a rarity to see eyeliner-less beauty looks in the early aughts. At the 2019 Emmy Awards, star Kelechi Watson sported a winged liner look with bold definition on her top lid along with full lashes.

7 Mandy Moore’s Pink Blush Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur / Contributor The 2000s were a decade that embraced the heavy use of blush. Moore’s pink cheeks at the 2019 Emmys were a gorgeous nod to the era, and matched her color-blocked outfit perfectly.

8 Julia Garner’s Glittery Pout Getty Images/ Steve Granitz / Contributor Sure, glossy lips were a big 2000s trend — but the decade also saw lots of glittery pouts. Garner went bold with a dazzling gold lipstick at the 2019 Emmys, which complimented her violet dress.

9 Kristin Cavallari’s Bronze Glam Getty Images/ Dan MacMedan / Contributor One trend in the early 2000s was to pile on the bronzer. Cavallari went full bronze goddess at the 2019 Emmys, bringing all the sun-kissed beachy vibes to the red carpet.