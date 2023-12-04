Beyoncé set the record straight when she sang: it’s not the diamonds, it’s not the pearls. She’s just that girl. However, Queen Bey also won’t pass up an opportunity to bedazzle, especially on the red carpet.

For months on end, Beyoncé served one saucy look after another during her Renaissance World Tour, totaling over 100 dramatic, sparkly, and chromatic ensembles from the best designers around the world. Naturally, to attend the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, she maintained her slaying streak in a glitzy ensemble — and flaunted her undies to boot.

Beyoncé’s Embroidered Crotch Undies

To attend her film’s London premiere, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer wore one of her most risqué ensembles yet.

In a custom Thom Browne Couture creation, marking the label’s first-ever custom couture piece, Beyoncé wore a long-sleeve gown more akin to an elongated blazer dress. The tailored floor-length piece looked every bit the suit on top, with ’80s-style pointed shoulders and buttons lining the center all the way down to the hem.

Much like her other sparkly tour pieces, this dress was also blanketed in crystals. Per the label, the dress was covered in over 65,000 black Swarovski stones and took over 4,300 hours to embroider.

Like her typical Renaissance looks, this one featured a spicy detail. Beyoncé left the dress unbuttoned from her waist down, intentionally exposing her fancy undies. The “Diva” singer’s black briefs were embroidered with a single gold bullion orchid on the crotch — officially the most opulent way to rock the no-pants trend .

Beyoncé merchandised the look with black and gray saddle boots, fingerless leather gloves, and drop earrings.

Taylor’s Reputation-Esque Look

After Beyoncé attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie premiere back in October, the “Cruel Summer” singer returned the favor and flew to London to support Bey’s turn at the cinemas.

On the chrome theme, Swift wore a sparkly Balmain number embellished with sequins, beads, and glimmering crystals. She paired the look with black peep-toe heels by Guiseppe Zanotti and glitzy Anita Ko earrings.

While her silver ’fit was Renaissance-coded, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that it also closely resembled a Reputation-era look and could be yet another Rep (TV) Easter egg.

Fans clocked that the sparkly number mimicked the silver dress Swift wore during the infamous 2009 Kanye West incident, which she referenced years later in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

The glitzy dress, large jewels, red lip, and the exaggerated side part might signal that the album is *finally* coming.

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s After-Party ‘Fit

After the premiere, Beyoncé changed into a second look. This time, she utterly leaned into the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” aesthetic in a Balmain concoction bedecked in diamonds and pearls.

The strapless masterpiece was equipped with a massive brooch — similar to a medallion or an amulet — that completely covered her torso. It featured a gigantic sapphire-hued center and was surrounded by embellished pointy lines, like pearl-encrusted rays of the sun.

Meanwhile, on bottom, the dress’s micro hem dipped from her hip bones to her crotch, creating a cheeky V-shape mini. She completed the look with heeled, platform Mary Janes and black opera gloves.

A two-part slay.