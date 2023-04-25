And just like that, Coachella 2023 is but a memory.

Though for the beauty obsessed (I am she), the buzzy festival in California’s desert is a haven for fire ‘fits and out-there glam moments that no doubt inspire the trends of the summer months to come.

Of course, all eyes are on the headlining performers that fans and music lovers alike patiently wait for to take the iconic stage — with some surprise guests, too. And while the artists often go big or go home with their looks, it’s the Coachella goers that really bring it each and every year.

This year? The fashion-forward and A-list celebs kept their looks pretty low-key and understated, with rhinestoned low-rise denim, baby tees, and breezy dresses a clear go-to.

As for the festival-approved beauty, most opted for lightweight coverage and some serious SPF to take them through the whirlwind weekend — though Euphoria-inspired face gems, graphic hairstyles, and statement manicures also proved to be a serious vibe.

From Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner’s glow-in-the-dark nails, to Becky G’s classic glam (that featured a whole lot of Latinx beauty brands) — here are 18 of the best beauty moments from Coachella 2023.

2 Becky G’s Classic Glam & Blue Braids @emiliosanchez Using a face full of makeup from Latinx-owned brands (including Dominique Cosmetics and her own brand, Treslúce Beauty) — Becky G and her makeup artist Gilbert Estrada went for some classic glamour and neutral lips à la the Treslúce Empower Me Matte for her weekend 1 performance.

3 Hailey Bieber’s Neon Green Manicure Painted by the celeb-fave manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, the duo tapped OPI’s lacquers for this neon green glow-in-the-dark manicure for Mrs. Bieber.

4 Dixie D’Amelio’s Graphic Hair Daring and seriously eye-catching, Dimitris Giannetos styled Dixie D’Amelio’s graphic hair moment for weekend 1.

5 Flo Milli’s Purple Flipped Bob & Eye Gems Flo Milli rocked a full face of NYX Professional Makeup *and* a ’60s-inspired flipped bob (in a vibrant purple hue, of course).

6 Rosalía’s Hair Twists Taking the stage for an unforgettable performance, Rosalía’s hair was understated, yet super detailed with stunning twists.

7 Emma Chamberlain’s Glossy Red Lip Emma Chamberlain served cool girl vibes with some on-trend, glossy red lips and a low-key shag for weekend 1.

8 Zendaya’s Mermaid Waves Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taking the stage alongside Labrinth (by complete surprise, might I add), Zendaya was serving serious Rue vibes with her ultra-long tresses, styled with some low-maintenance beachy waves.

9 Charli XCX’s Barbiecore Ponytail Taking the Coachella stage for the first time ever, Charli XCX served goth Barbie with her XXL pony.

10 Kali Uchis’ ’90s Butterfly Clips Kali Uchis was serving all of the throwback vibes with her weekend 1 performance look that featured oversized butterfly clips.

11 Saweetie’s “Care Bear” Hair Another graphic hair look spotted at Coachella, Saweetie amped up her minimal ‘fit with some majorly creative color.

12 Kourtney Kardashian’s Slicked-Back Space Buns Celebrating her birthday in the desert alongside her husband, Kourtney Kardashian tied her platinum blonde hair into some adorable space buns with Y2K-esque spikes.

13 Mads Lewis’ “Coconut Girl” Braids ICYWW: The “coconut girl” trend is a TikTok-viral aesthetic that features crochet and nostalgic shell jewelry ... and Mads Lewis was serving all of the summertime vibes with her shell-entwined braids.

14 Teyana Taylor’s Otherworldly Glam Teyana Taylor elevates the face (and hair) gem trend with some unique chin jewelry that is held up by lip rings. Iconic behavior.

15 Kylie Jenner’s Glow-In-The-Dark Mani Just in time for weekend 2, Kylie Jenner tapped celeb manicurist Zola Ganzorigt to create these glow-in-the-dark turquoise tips (that are actually a neutral, peachy hue during the day).

16 Alessandra Ambrosio’s Baby Braids Styled by Dimitris Giannetos, international supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio looked like a festival-ready daydream with low-key baby braids.

17 Olivia Culpo’s Ultra-Long Pony Styled by Dimitris Giannetos using all TRESemmé everything, the newly engaged Olivia Culpo went for a long and sleek ponytail.