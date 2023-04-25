And just like that, Coachella 2023 is but a memory.
Though for the beauty obsessed (I am she), the buzzy festival in California’s desert is a haven for fire ‘fits and out-there glam moments that no doubt inspire the trends of the summer months to come.
Of course, all eyes are on the headlining performers that fans and music lovers alike patiently wait for to take the iconic stage — with some surprise guests, too. And while the artists often go big or go home with their looks, it’s the Coachella goers that really bring it each and every year.
As for the festival-approved beauty, most opted for lightweight coverage and some serious SPF to take them through the whirlwind weekend — though Euphoria-inspired face gems, graphic hairstyles, and statement manicures also proved to be a serious vibe.
From Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner’s glow-in-the-dark nails, to Becky G’s classic glam (that featured a whole lot of Latinx beauty brands) — here are 18 of the best beauty moments from Coachella 2023.