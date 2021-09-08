It’ll fall on the second Monday of September rather than the first Monday of May, but after a COVID-forced hiatus, the Met Gala is coming back in all its glory. Although the occasion is first and foremost a fashion event, it provides a perfect setting for bold and otherworldly beauty looks not usually seen on the typical red carpet — especially for 2019’s camp-themed gala.

Camp invited all of the kitsch, drama, and daring styles — think Lady Gaga’s fuchsia train and umbrella-carrying ensemble who held it up, or J.Lo’s silver sequin wig and matching dress — but it also brought jaw-dropping makeup. Although everyone has their favorite themes, the makeup looks at 2019’s Met Gala camp event have been an undeniable highlight.

This year, viewers get the two-in-one combination of the Met Gala happening during fashion week — so there’s sure to be some iconic beauty and fashion to behold come Sept. 13. Until that red carpet rolls out, however, feast your eyes on some of the best makeup looks from the Met Gala Camp: Notes on Fashion event for some colorful inspo — including those worn by Gigi Hadid, Lupita Nyong’o, and more.

1 Lupita Nyong'o’s Colorful Glitter Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Nyong'o understood the assignment: The actor donned a neon rainbow dress, sky-high hair, and some killer makeup. The look featured theatrical, high-seated, and drawn-on eyebrows paired with a multi-colored frosted glittery eye. To top it all off, she wore a dark blue-black statement lip.

2 Gigi Hadid’s Frosty Lashes Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you want some added drama to your lashes, falsies are a great way to go. Gigi Hadid took that concept to a whole other level by adorning her eyes with icy long and wispy eyelashes.

3 Ciara’s Smoky Eye Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images It’s easy to think a smoky eye can only be done with a neutral color palette. Ciara proved otherwise: At the 2019 Met Gala, the singer paired her emerald sequined outfit with a matching smoldering green makeup look.

4 Josephine Skriver’s Big Blush Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Camp theme was not the time to be shy with blush. For her look, supermodel Josephine Skriver wore heavy blush on the upper part of her face, which framed her eyes and blended with her pink shadow.

5 Cara Delevingne’s Bold Stripe Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When in doubt, opt for a pop of color. Cara Delevigne’s Met Gala outfit was an over-the-top combination of mesh, rainbow stripes, and a headpiece that featured chattering mouths and bananas. Her makeup, a neon orange line painted across her face, was the perfect extension to her look.

6 Lady Gaga’s Fuchsia Lips Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lad Gaga’s Camp Met Gala look was one for the books. The singer started in one mammoth pink dress and shedded pieces of fabric to reveal new outfits until she was down to a bedazzled bra. She smartly matched her lipstick to the hot pink shade of her original dress and topped off the look with Gigi Hadid-esque dramatic lashes.

7 Lily Collins’ Mod Makeup Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images If Priscilla Presley and Lana Del Rey birthed an aesthetic, it would be exactly what Lily Collins channeled at the 2019 Met Gala. The actor went full ‘60s mod with hair reaching to the sky and pastel purple eyeshadow paired with a nude lip.