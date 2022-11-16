Even if your beauty-loving BFF/sister/auntie/insert-whoever-you’re-shopping-for-here has a medicine cabinet brimming with serums, creams, and masks of all sorts, that certainly doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be delighted to receive a skin care gift set. Every skin care girlie knows that there are always more elixirs to discover — you never know when you’ll slather on something that delivers your brightest glow yet, after all.

As a beauty editor myself (and a skin care girlie, obviously), it’s literally my job to keep tabs on every launch that hits the shelves. Not only that, but I test them out, too. So if there’s a beauty product going viral on TikTok or a facial serum that’s reached cult status, you can bet that I’ve tried it. I’m not trying to brag — I’m merely explaining why this skin care gift guide, as curated by moi, is like a Cliff’s Notes of the must-know beauty buys to shop this season.

Whether that special someone on your list is a beauty minimalist or tries a different sheet mask every single day, there’s something in here that they’ll love. Without further ado, keep scrolling for the ultimate 2022 skin care gift guide.

1 For The Minimalist The Basics 3-Piece Bundle SKKN By Kim $173 $147 See On SKKN Even though this is a no-frills three-part regimen, it still manages to be chic. Kim Kardashian’s skin care line is simple, sure — but that’s the idea. In this set, you get a cleanser, toner, and a face cream, all with nourishing ingredients that won’t cause any drama on sensitive skin types.

2 For The Gua Sha Girlie Wildling Empress Collection Credo $129 See On Credo If there’s someone in your life who is always scrolling BeautyTok, chances are they’re well-acquainted with gua sha. Upgrade their routine with Wildling’s essentials collection, which includes everything you’d need for a relaxing (and sculpting) facial massage.

3 For Body Care Staples Holiday Self-Care Deluxe Bundle Cay Skin $90 $75 See On Cay Skin Give the gift of a luxurious body care set by way of Cay Skin’s three-part bundle. Thanks to the rich body cream, body serum, and lip mask, your BFF’s limbs and pout will be well-taken care of.

4 For A Luscious Pout LANEIGE Perfect Pair Lip Hydration Set Sephora $21 See On Sephora Laneige is famous for its uber-moisturizing lip masks, so any beauty lover would be thrilled to receive the brand’s two-part pout hydration set — featuring a berry-flavored balm and a limited-edition mango version of the mask.

5 For The Ultimate A.M. Regimen Drunk Elephant Drunk Break: Wake-Up Haul Day Kit Ulta $98 See On Ulta This kit, courtesy of beloved beauty brand Drunk Elephant, has everything you could need for a morning skin care routine. There’s the wildly popular C-Firma vitamin C serum, an eye cream, the Protini resurfacing serum (for an exfoliating boost), and the peptide-infused Protini cream. You can’t go wrong.

6 For Crystal-Clear Pores Paula's Choice Do More For your Pores Kit Sephora $17 See On Sephora Paula’s Choice is one of those brands that real skin care aficionados know about — especially its famous 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. This two-part gift set features the exfoliant plus a mattifying SPF to keep your giftee’s complexion unclogged and protected.

7 For Snatched Skin Dr. Loretta The Bounce + Glow Kit Nordstrom $75 See On Nordstrom That friend of yours who follows at least a dozen dermatologists on TikTok? Give ‘em this Bounce and Glow Kit from Miami-based derm Dr. Loretta. It’s got three of the line’s most skin-smoothing formulas — in travel-friendly sizes — for a foolproof radiance boost.

8 For A Travel-Friendly Bundle Fenty Skin The Glow Around 4-Piece Travel Skincare Essentials Set Sephora $59 See On Sephora Everyone needs travel-sized beauty products, but not everyone brings their fave formulas in their carry-on. Make things easy by gifting Fenty Skin’s travel set, which includes a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer with SPF along with a full-size exfoliant as an added glow-giving bonus.

9 For Some Skin TLC The Bright Side Malin+Goetz $68 See On Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz’s Bright Side holiday set brings you a hand and body wash and a hand treatment, both in the brand’s best-selling bergamot scent, so the skin beneath your neck is covered. Also included? A candle, so you can enjoy the fragrance all over your home.

10 For The Beauty Tool Aficionado Skin Reset Versed $32 See On Versed Make the Christmas wish of having glowy skin come true with a dermaplaning kit. Yes, it’s technically face shaving, but it’s a legit skin care practice that helps combat dullness and leaves you with a smoother, more even complexion — so who cares?

11 For Buttery-Soft Limbs Skin Essentials Kit Soft Services $80 See On Soft Services Upgrade your friend’s shower game with these body care essentials from Soft Services, a line that continues to roll out mind-blowingly good body care products. In the kit, you get the skin-smoothing Buffing Bar, the uber-gentle Comfort Cleanse (which doubles as a shaving cream, BTW), and the Speed Soak, a body hydrator that is like a Liquid I.V. for your skin.

12 For The Device Devotee NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device Sephora $245 See On Sephora Microcurrent tools are one of the hottest beauty gadgets you can buy, which is why your skin care-obsessed BFF would absolutely love to receive this NuFace set. It includes everything you need for a high-tech at-home facial that lifts and sculpts in under 15 minutes.

13 For A Moisturizer That Does The Most Augustinus Bader The Daily Essential Duo The Cream Sephora $295 See On Sephora Save this one for someone extra special on your list. As you already know, Augustinus Bader’s The Cream is the cult-favorite, celebrity-beloved moisturizer renowned for its regenerative formula. It’s a splurge, but it’s sure to make whoever receives it shriek with joy.

14 For An Insta-Worthy Acne Treatment BFF Bundle Starface $21.58 See On Starface There’s literally nothing cuter than these Starface pimple patches. They’re effective at treating zits, sure, but don’t be surprised if your giftee starts wearing them even when they don’t have a breakout.