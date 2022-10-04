In the mood for a major change by way of cutting long locks into a short, chin-grazing bob? This TikTok haircut hack may be the decision-making key you need if you just so happen to be on the fence ...

Countless celebs have gone for drastic haircuts in recent months — like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Kourtney Kardashian, and Lori Harvey, to name a few — but for those who have always had longer tresses, the face-changing cut can be incredibly intimidating and nerve-racking, wondering if you’ll end up happy with how the angular look complements your face shape.

Leave it to BeautyTok to come up with a genius hack to see if shorter hair will look good on you — though of course, haircuts do not discriminate and even the most disastrous cuts don’t last forever (ahem, those bangs my younger self thought would be a good idea).

According to beauty lover and TikTok creator, Amy Chang, all you need to determine your best haircut yet is two pencils and a measuring tape. First, place one pencil just underneath your chin, parallel to the floor. Next, grab your second pencil and align at the base of your ear, creating a 90 degree angle. Lastly, go ahead and measure the how long the pencil is from the base of your ear to the point where the both pencils meet.

According to Chang, if that measurement is greater than 2.25 inches, longer hair will likely look best on you. If it’s shorter than 2.25 inches, a shorter cut may just be your best look yet.

In need of some inspiration for your upcoming hair appointment? Sliced bobs, boyfriend bobs, bixies, lobs, octopus cuts, and wolf cuts are trending.