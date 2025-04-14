You may be nursing a full moon hangover today, especially once the moon enters moody Scorpio in the morning. Give yourself some grace as you navigate any residual feelings or take care of the tender spots. A little bit of dark-cloud energy is to be expected, but trust that April showers bring May flowers.

The moon squares off with small-but-mighty Pluto midday, which could make emotional conversations get frustrating fast. Don’t engage in power struggles. Instead, challenge yourself to take the high road and protect your peace.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your emotional cauldron is bubbling over with beneath-the-surface feelings today, begging for your attention. Clean up the spills without drowning in the potion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Other people’s issues might tempt your temper today, but keep the heat to yourself. No need to unleash the dragon when you can flutter off like a butterfly instead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Productivity isn’t a competition, so don’t burn yourself out pretending it has to be. Do what you can now and save the rest for another day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you don’t find an outlet for your passion, will it just burn out inside of you? Express your truth today, whether that means telling someone how you feel or pouring your heart into your art.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Sometimes nostalgia feels like a fluffy rose-colored haze, but other times it’s like a bittersweet cloud of melancholy. Let yourself mourn the past today while reveling in its magic, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Conversations can quickly turn argumentative today if you don’t pump the brakes on your emotional responses. It’s OK to have big feelings, but they don’t have to become big reactions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You don’t have to keep up with the Jones’, the Kardashians, or anyone else. Let go of the comparisons today and start focusing on finding pleasure in what you already have.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Being present with your feelings is good, but stewing in them until you’re totally cooked is not. Make space to work through your moods as they come and go today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you can’t quite put your finger on what you’re feeling today, stop trying to name it and just let it be. Thankfully, not everything is as consequential as you think it is.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The beauty of being part of a community is that everyone brings something unique to the table. If you notice yourself standing out from the crowd today, don’t change just to fit in.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your competitive side could come out today, but don’t get so caught up in the idea of success that you lose track of the little things. Keep everything in perspective.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Is the glass half full or half empty today? Remember that life is all about how you look at things, so embrace whatever POV that offers the best view of your potential.