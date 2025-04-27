Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, April 27

The moon enters strong but gentle Taurus during the wee hours of the morning, setting the stage for today’s new moon, which peaks in this earth sign during the early afternoon. This lunation is locked in a tense but empowering T-square with cutthroat Pluto and feisty Mars, challenging you to overcome any opposition standing between you and your material goals.

The cosmic intensity slowly lightens up as the evening rolls on, as the planets take the night off from any additional drama. But new moons are intrinsically introspective celestial events, so give yourself time and space to connect with your goals and the steps you’d like to take to reach them.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The first step to achieving your financial goals is to believe you can make them happen. Don’t let other people’s judgments and projections make you second-guess your path to success today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What’s holding you back from doing exactly what your heart wants to do? Identify your roadblocks today and do whatever it takes to mow them down.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It might be hard to put your finger on exactly what’s weighing on you today, but if you turn down the volume on the outside noise, you’ll find your answer. Listen for the sign.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) When you feel disconnected from your community, remember that you can always ground yourself in the present moment. No one can take away all you have to offer the world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Career stress may be building up, but you’ve got what it takes to dismantle the messiness today. Trust in your ability to problem-solve and secure your position of power.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you had all the resources in the world, what would your greatest aspirations look like? Don’t let the hard work involved in conquering your goals intimidate you into inaction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Setting boundaries isn’t easy, but everyone eventually reaches their limit. If something hurts today, use the feeling as fuel to build yourself a more protective energetic shield.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Consistency is important in relationships, but you can’t expect people to read your mind. Get in touch with what you need from others and then say it out loud.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Balancing your seemingly endless list of responsibilities can seem impossible sometimes, but you’re more than capable. Breathe through the stress today and remember how powerful you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your just-for-fun hobbies can sometimes get pushed to the bottom of your priority list, but isn’t life too short to not do things just for the joy of it? Honor the playful part of yourself today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s hard to feel emotionally settled when you’re trying to gain control over so many moving parts in your life. If you slow down and surrender to the flow today, peace will follow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It’s easy to second-guess yourself when you’re surrounded by so many different voices, but yours matters as much as anyone’s. Speak your truth today and see what happens.