Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, August 3

The moon continues its journey through intensity-loving Scorpio today, so everyone’s rivers are running deep. Embrace your feelings, whether they’re cheerful or gloomy. Your moods can change as quickly as the face of the moon or the motion of the tide, so allow it all to pass through you without too much attachment.

A sweet lunar connection with motivator planet Mars in the evening gives you all the energetic tools you need to outrun any storm clouds that may have began collecting today. Confidence is soaring, and it’s running the Sunday scaries straight out of town. There’s nothing to be afraid of now.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Boundaries are necessary if you’re going to protect your peace. Don’t be afraid to draw some lines in the sand when it comes to what you will and won’t tolerate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Romance is everywhere if you choose to open your heart to it. Find the whimsy and joy in every interaction you have today, whether it’s with a lover or a stranger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Having an uncluttered space makes it much easier to maintain a focused mind. Get organized today and watch as clarity begins to break through the mental haze.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Flirt your way into some fun today. The more interesting people you chat with, the more romantically and creatively inspired you’ll begin to feel.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Invest in something that’ll make your life more comfortable. Your home is your sanctuary, so you have every right to make it as luxe as possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When you talk, people will listen, so wield your words wisely. You could have a bigger impact on people than you realize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Money matters may be challenging to navigate right now, so offset any stressors by reeling in your spending. It’s empowering to know your hard-earned cash will stick around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Being your one-of-a-kind self is the best way to influence the world around you. Instead of convincing people with words, let your authentic actions do the talking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Go inward and try to listen what your intuition is trying to tell you today. Digging into the deepest crevices of your heart will allow you to reach the greatest heights.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When’s the last time you met someone new and interesting? Do something social today, because you never know who could stroll into your life and flip your whole paradigm upside down.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) True success almost always involves setting and maintaining strong boundaries. Stand up for what feels right to you and don’t bend your will to impress anyone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relationships can be some of your greatest teachers in life — whether they’re romantic, platonic, familial, or professional. Listen to someone else’s perspective today without interrupting.