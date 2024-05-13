It can seem easier to continue business as usual rather than stray from the beaten path. That’s why, when a reality check comes your way, it can be tempting to reject it, stick your fingers in your ears, and hope it goes away. The thing is, reality checks and wake-up calls don’t have to be negative. In fact, they’re often just what you need to hear to break a bad habit or get out of a rut.

According to Evan Nathaniel Grim, a horoscope and astrology expert, the wake-up call you need to hear most likely stems from the unevolved traits associated with your zodiac sign. “Every sign has a mix of innate strengths and areas for improvement,” he tells Bustle.

Your strengths are your evolved traits while your pesky weaknesses, bad habits, and knee-jerk reactions are your “unevolved” traits. Think Capricorns who are naturally organized and hardworking, but who might be a little rigid when having fun. Or Scorpios who are intuitive and empathetic, but also a touch dramatic.

Herein lies the source of your reality check. Once you know what it is and become more self-aware, it’ll be easier to catch yourself when your negative traits bubble to the surface, and you can also take steps towards making some changes and tweaks so these bad habits don’t hold you down or come back to bite you.

Read on for the reality check each zodiac sign needs to hear, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your reality check stems from a dire need to compromise and work better with others. While you thrive when you’re independent, you must learn how to play nicely with others, especially if you’ve been feeling burnt out.

According to Grim, you’re a natural-born leader, but you often try to do everything by yourself, and this is true at work and in life in general. You might think you’re killin’ it, but you often only feel that way because you’re so tired.

“By operating from the awareness that they don’t have all the answers, Aries can accomplish even more in coordination with others, while still demonstrating impressive leadership skills.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a Venus-ruled earth sign, it’s easy for Taurus to have a pie-in-the-sky outlook on life, says Grim. It’s not uncommon for you to move through your day unaware of what’s happening around you, sometimes to the point when others wonder if you’re even listening to them.

“There is nothing wrong with enjoying the beauty of the natural world,” he says, but it’s also common for Tauruses to adhere to this outlook so rigidly that they lose touch with reality.

To feel more grounded, he recommends digging into the nitty gritty side of life — or at least acknowledging that it exists. “That way, they can arrive at a more complete understanding of the world.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it’s nearly impossible for you to make decisions, and you know it. Instead of immediately calling your mom or best friend whenever you need to make a choice, pause and try to do it yourself.

“Geminis appreciate ambiguity and are open-minded, however, this can also scatter their thoughts and lead to analysis paralysis,” says Grim. The more you listen to both sides of your brain, the more confused you can get.

While it’s easy to let someone else call the shots for you, embrace your double-minded thinking. Trust that you’ve seen both sides of a story equally, and then make a choice. The more often you do it, the easier it’ll get.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, consider this your excuse to step outside your comfort zone. As a water sign ruled by the moon, you’re deeply in touch with your emotions and value security above everything else. But that also means it’s tempting to stay inside a cozy bubble.

It’s not uncommon for a Cancer to get a bit stingy with their time and energy, as a way to remain comfortable. And yet, at the same time, you’ll wonder why you feel disconnected and never seem to have any fun.

“Cancers need to recognize when they’ve built a solid internal world and then venture outside and accomplish great feats,” says Grim. Trust that your comfy abode will be there when you get back.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

“Leos are sun-ruled and take admirable risks to express themselves creatively,” says Grim. “These expressive activities stem from Leo’s inner child, which wants to experience the joy of life.”

The trouble is, what often starts as a fun project quickly turns into something you end up taking way too seriously. Before you know it, your ego is grabbing at the wheel, and that’s when you, and everyone around you, stop having fun.

To break this cycle, Grim recommends returning to your core. Don’t get attached to the outcome of something — whether it’s a creative project, work report, or even a vacation — and you’ll actually end up way more successful.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If Virgo struggles with anything, it’s feeling stuck. As an earth sign ruled by Mercury, you tend to want things to be done perfectly or not at all, and it often means you get really rigid.

According to Grim, you likely have a consistent and strict daily routine, and while it does keep you organized, you may have taken it too far — maybe even to the point where you’ve forgotten how to have fun.

It’s why you’d benefit from a period in life where you throw caution to the wind and let your hair down. Your theme for the months ahead? Embrace chaos.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, it’s time to step away from your phone and learn how to say no. You tend to give all of your time, energy, and attention to others, whether by agreeing to plans, answering texts at all hours, or subjecting yourself to other people’s negative energy.

If there’s an argument in the group chat, you’re the first to try to fix it, and if a friend needs a ride, you hop in your car without question. But have you ever considered that it’s not actually your job?

According to Grim, it’s just as much an act of love to put yourself first, especially since it allows you to feel whole so you can better show up for people. To break this habit, have a self-care night — or a whole self-care week — where you just do you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio, I’m going to hold your hand while I say this, but you really need to get over your ex. It’s high time that you let go of any anger or bitterness stemming from your breakup, as it’s really been weighing you down.

According to Grim, this type of pain, where you hang onto old wounds, has been a theme in your life. “Scorpios often find reasons not to trust others, likely because some sense of safety or security was compromised early in life,” he says. And it’s a trend that’ll keep following you if you don’t make a change.

To break free from this pattern, Grim recommends identifying the core experiences that hurt you most so you can uproot them, analyze them, and move on. That way, it’ll be easier to move past tough moments in the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Be honest, Sagittarius. When was the last time you actually listened during a conversation? As a fiery sign ruled by expansive Jupiter, you love to talk, travel, and learn as much as possible.

“These experiences [are what shape this sign’s] broader view and philosophy,” says Grim, but it can also get out of hand.

While your friends and fam want to hear your wild travel stories and tales from abroad, make sure you aren’t preaching at them. As Grim says, it’s easy for you to walk the line of self-righteousness, so stay humble and let others talk.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

“Capricorns are gifted at working diligently and incrementally towards a long-term, ambitious goal,” says Grim, but it often comes at a cost. While this attitude serves you well out in the world, you often forget to drop the mask once you get home.

It’s more than OK to admit you’re tired or need some TLC. It’s important to process and accept your emotions so that you can take good care of yourself — and anyone who happens to be around you.

“In addition, Capricorns need to make sure they’re striving for success on their own terms, rather than seeking to please an authoritative figure in their lives,” he says. The only way you’ll know for sure is if you take time to check in with yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

An altruistic air sign ruled by Uranus, it’s in your Aquarius nature to help others as much as possible. Whether you’re helping a friend or a bigger cause, you’re always busy, busy, busy.

It’s great that you’re so giving, but this is also why you’re quick to burnout. To strike a balance, Grim recommends activating your inner Leo, a fiery sign that knows exactly what it wants.

By leaning into your opposite sign, he says you can ensure you’re driving positive change while also doing what you genuinely love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a water sign, you tend to disappear into your world, especially when it feels like you’re absorbing other peoples’ weird energy. While it is comfier there, Grim says this type of habit can ultimately make you feel numb and disconnected.

“If Pisces gives in completely to escapism, they can disconnect from reality and lose touch with others,” he says. So, instead of glazing over 24/7, Grim recommends leaning into your water sign energy by looking for activities that’ll help you reconnect, like volunteering. “That way, Pisces can engage with those around them and improve the conditions of humanity.”

It’ll also help to surround yourself with like-minded people whenever possible. If someone is draining your mental battery, that’s your sign to let them go.

