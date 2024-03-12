These 3 Zodiac Signs Stay Friends With All Of Their Exes

For some zodiac signs, the thought of staying friends with an ex is an actual nightmare. They’re the type to start deleting and blocking and never looking back.

These folks can’t imagine why anyone would want to stay friends with an ex, but there are quite a few zodiac signs who are always open to the idea, and according to astrologer Stina Garbis, they all have a few personality traits in common.

“The main thing is that these zodiac signs often see breakups as morally neutral, or as a natural part of life,” says Garbis. Instead of taking it personally or getting upset, they tend to shrug and accept that the relationship wasn’t meant to be.

It helps that many of these signs are naturally friendly, which inspires them to stay positive, while others can be more aloof, so it’s easier for them to forgive and forget. Instead of getting all up in their feelings like a Scorpio or Pisces, or angrily burning bridges like an Aries or Gemini, these zodiac signs will look for ways to stay connected to their ex totally platonically.

Whether it means becoming best friends, casually hanging out as part of the same circle, or simply liking a few posts on social media throughout the year, the zodiac signs listed below are always down to stay friends with an ex.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos may be uptight in some areas of life, but not when it comes to staying friends with an ex. In fact, they almost always stay connected to one degree or another, even if it just means sending the occasional “hey, how’s it going” text or funny TikTok.

According to Garbis, this earth sign is as logical and practical as they come, and that means they always know when it’s time to break up with a partner. They’re also ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so they have what it takes to sit down and call things off as nicely and clearly as possible.

They aren’t the type to angrily end a relationship and they’ll never stay miserable in one that’s no longer working. Because they’re so civil and level-headed about it, it leaves the door open to the possibility of a true friendship.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When a Sagittarius is going through a breakup, they always do their best to keep it as lighthearted as possible. They’ll crack jokes and look for silver linings, so it really is tough to stay mad at them.

According to Garbis, this fire sign has a lot of passion for life, which means they often end relationships so they can pursue a random dream, like being a yoga teacher in Costa Rica. They’re easy-going and they go with the flow when they get dumped.

“They’re able to disconnect and do other things without thinking about their ex all the time,” she says. Of course, it also helps that Sagittarians are rarely with a partner long enough for things to get too deep.

It takes a lot for them to move in with someone or talk about marriage, and that casualness makes it easy for them to transition back to being besties. This sign is also down for being in a friends with benefits situation, says Garbis, so they like to stay connected for that reason, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius takes the crown when it comes to staying friends with their exes. According to Garbis, it’s likely because they rarely define their relationships in the first place, making it easy for them to float from friend to partner and back again.

This air sign tends to date people they already know, which blurs the lines even more, and they also like to stay connected to everyone they meet. Anyone who dates an Aquarius is automatically added to their inner circle.

“They really do mean it when they say ‘we can still be friends’ after a breakup,” says Garbis. “They’ll continue to check in on you and invite you to hang out, though it’ll be with the group instead of one-on-one.”

As the cherry on top, Aquarius is associated with the 11th house of friendships, which means they value being part of a big group, including an eclectic mix of exes. They’re also too aloof to stay angry at an ex. Instead of arguing or talking endlessly about the breakup, they’d much rather just hang out and be pals.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer