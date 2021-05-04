If you’ve ever wondered why you seem to become instant BFFs with every Scorpio you meet, despite their reputation for being mysterious and closed off, you’re likely one of the few zodiac signs that’s easy for Scorpio to get along with. Every sign is highly compatible with at least one other sign. The easiest zodiac sign to get along with is determined by your sign’s element, according to astrologer Clarisse Monahan.

“In astrology, some elements work better together than others,” Monahan says. “As a general rule, fire signs work well with air signs, and earth signs work well with water signs. These work well together for emotional compatibility as the signs sextile each other, which is a harmonious aspect (equivalent to a Venus aspect).” Sextile signs are 60 degrees apart in the zodiac wheel, and tend to have a fun, friendly, and easygoing dynamic.

Naturally, zodiac signs with the same element tend to get along very well such as air with air, fire with fire, and so on. Signs with the same element tend to have similar personality traits and share a similar outlook on life. It’s just easy for them to understand each other early on.

“If you’re a Leo for example, your stage presence qualities will need a rapt and fiery audience,” Monahan says. “You should therefore gravitate toward fellow fire signs Sagittarius and Aries to nourish but also ground that aspect of your own. Hence, the easiest going combinations are generally within their own element.”

So whether you’re looking to make a new friend or find a romantic partner, this is the easiest zodiac sign to get along with, based on your sign.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19): Aquarius Fiery Aries and airy Aquarius get along really well due to their independence and love of freedom. According to Monahan, Aries easily gets turned off by people who display “clingy tendencies,” and that’s just not who Aquarius is. As a cardinal sign, Aries loves taking charge, and Aquarius will be on board with that. Aries also lives in the moment and dives head-first into new experiences, which is good for Aquarius, who tends to be very in their head. Overall, Aries and Aquarius will find each other refreshing.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20): Virgo Both Taurus and Virgo are earth signs, so they tend to move at the same speed. They’re grounded, practical, hard-working, and value stability. As a fixed zodiac sign, Taurus hates change and uncertainty. With the highly organized Virgo, they will never have to worry about that. Virgos are reliable, and will always show up when they say they will. According to Monahan, “They appreciate each others consistency and know that they can be there for one another.” These two can be lifelong friends or partners.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20): Sagittarius Gemini and Sagittarius make an “amazingly easy street connection,” Monahan says. These two get along really well because they’re constantly on the go, have a great sense of humor, and live for excitement. Gemini and Sagittarius are also opposites in the zodiac wheel, which means there’s a natural attraction toward each other. Although they have their share of differences, they have a lot to teach other as well. “While they are very in tune with one another and enjoy spending a lot of time together, they also enjoy their independence,” Monahan says. “This is an existing and lasting connection.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22): Scorpio Cancer and Scorpio are two water signs who will be drawn to each other like moths to a flame. As two of the most emotional signs in the zodiac, it can be difficult for others to understand the depth of their feelings. But when these two find each other, they’ll feel like they’ve finally met someone who actually gets them. “Everything is super stimulating and they have a watery intuitive rapport that is difficult to match,” Monahan says. “It is exciting and both try to impress the other with style and variety. This pair has an instant rapport and hits it off immediately.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22): Aries Leo and Aries are a couple of fire signs that “light each other up and fuel the other on.” According to Monahan, there’s a deep understanding between them. They’re both passionate, ambitious, and highly energetic. They’re both spontaneous, and will never hold each other back. Leo and Aries work really well together because they have the same approach to life. When they’re together, they can feel free to be themselves.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Pisces Virgo and Pisces may not seem like they’d get along since Virgo is the perfectionist, and Pisces tend to be a little chaotic and happy-go-lucky. However, it’s a dynamic that Virgo really enjoys. “Virgo can take a break from their conscientious nature and become quite enthralled with Pisces’ robust faith, sense of humor, and willingness to take a plunge,” Monahan says. “Likewise, the rickety Pisces has much to learn from relatable Virgo.” Both signs will find this connection equally rewarding and harmonious as each of them gets what they lack in themselves from the other.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Leo Libra and Leo make one of the most harmonious combinations in the zodiac. According to Monahan, Libra the lovely air sign ruled by Venus, has a lot to teach Leo about love. At the same time, Leo, being a fixed fire sign that’s ruled by the Sun, can sometimes be a bit selfish and egotistical. “The gentle Libra is able to coax Leo out of these more self-centered behaviors, while Leo helps draw Libra out of its more indecisive nature,” Monahan says. These two help each other grow in ways that no other signs can.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Capricorn Scorpio and Capricorn will find themselves magnetically attracted to each other from the very beginning. It’s an immediate and intense connection that both signs will find hard to explain, however, it’s one that can be beneficial for them. According to Monahan, Scorpio is a fixed sign, so they’re very focused. Capricorn, on the other hand, is cardinal energy which means they initiate things. “Fixed and cardinal get along quite well,” she says. “They each teach the other about the value of persistence and initiative so this can work quite well.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Aries These two fire signs need a lot of autonomy in their friendships and relationships, so they tend to connect quite easily. According to Monahan, they seem to sense and respect each other’s need for freedom. They’re able to give the other time and space to do their own thing, which helps to make their connection feel constantly fresh and exciting. Both signs are direct, so they tend to have an open and honest relationship. They’re also highly motivated, and will always push each other to keep moving forward.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Taurus Taurus and Capricorn work well together because they’re earth signs that prefer people who are grounded and practical. “Some of the more aggressive signs (Aries, for example) will send both these signs running in the other direction,” Monahan says. For these two, their ideal friend or partner is someone who’s calm, steady, and predictable. “These are two signs that will gravitate toward each other at a party and remain side by side all night,” she says. This is another zodiac combo that can be friends to romantic partners for life.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Gemini Gemini and Aquarius make a great pair because they’re both air signs who are very into intellectual pursuits. They both love learning, they enjoy meeting new people, and they tend to keep up with what’s happening in the world. These two will never run out of things to talk about. According to Monahan, Gemini will always be somewhat mystified by aloof Aquarius, so they won’t easily lose interest with them as they’re prone to do. “These are signs who are excited about taking last-minute trips and adventures together,” she says. “Both thrive on spontaneous action so it is one connection that tends to be never boring.”

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20): Cancer Nobody can understand the depths of a water sign’s emotions as much as another water sign. “As soon as dreamy watery Pisces and equally emotional Cancer come into orbit with each other, both tend to feel each other's presence on an almost otherworldly level,” Monahan says. They’re at their most comfortable in “deep emotional waters,” and this is the level they will go to on their first meeting. Pisces, in particular, will be excited to finally meet someone who understands their sensitive and empathic nature. These two are on the same wavelength, and tend to click right away.

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer and owner of Venus In Retrograde