Go on a group trip with friends and you’ll immediately realize everyone has a wildly different definition of “vacation.” For some, it means traveling abroad and cramming as much sight-seeing into one week as possible. For others, a vacation is a chance to slow down, relax, and catch up on sleep.

If you’re someone who prefers slow, lazy vacations, then you’ll eventually come to realize you need to travel with like-minded pals who are just as happy to relax at the hotel pool as you are. Another option? Travel alone so no one rushes you when you want to sit in a cafe and daydream for hours straight. While some people might think your holiday sounds boring, you’ll be too busy snoozing or sipping on margs to care.

Slow vacations are the perfect way to unwind from a hectic work schedule. If you spend your days running around, then why would you want to do the same on a getaway? This is obvious for quite a few members of the zodiac who value peace and quiet on vacation instead of whirlwind nights out, jam-packed itineraries, and blood-pumping side quests.

Some might even enjoy staycations over hopping on a plane and heading out of town, and it’s all thanks to the personality traits found in their birth chart. Keep reading below for the zodiac signs who love low-key vacations.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

When a Taurus goes on vacation, their main priority is to relax as much as possible. While this earth sign might venture out to see a few sights between naps, they’re most excited about getting to the hotel, shimmying into a plush robe, and plopping onto a crisp, well-made bed.

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with the finer things in life, and it explains why people with Taurus placements look for nice sheets, hot tubs, and a pretty view when booking their room. When they aren’t catching up on sleep they’re likely ordering room service or heading down to the hotel spa for a massage.

When it’s time for an activity, you won’t find a Taurus zip-lining or parasailing. Instead, they’ll get dressed up and slowly make their way to a beautiful restaurant. That’s where you’ll find them ordering wine, appetizers, and various dishes that allow them to sample the local culture — without logging 10,000 steps. That’s their idea of a good time, and no one will rush them through it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

If anyone deserves a slow, lazy holiday, it’s Capricorn. As a sign ruled by serious Saturn, Capricorns run their day-to-day lives in a disciplined, regimented way. When they take a vacation it’s because they’re burnt out. Their main objective? To get to the pool for a post-flight nap.

You won’t find a Capricorn hiking, backpacking, or clubbing till 5 a.m. Instead, they’ll spend their vacation floating on a noodle with a tropical drink in hand. After spending the day half-asleep in the sun, they’ll have some phone time in bed and then venture out for a relaxing dinner.

A Capricorn will purposefully plan their entire vacation around one sleepy activity, like taking a pasta-making class or strolling around a historic landmark, but the rest will be open for naps and downtime. As an organized earth sign, they’ll quite literally put “rest from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.” on their itinerary — and they’ll take it very seriously.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

If a Pisces is going to muster the strength to go on vacation, they’ll want it to be as relaxing as possible. It’s why they center their trips around beaches, pools, and cozy cabins — all places where they can relax and linger without much of a plan.

As a water sign, Pisces likes to go with the flow. They won’t want to race around with a tight schedule or pressure themselves to “make the most” of their trip by seeing a dozen destinations in a day. Instead, they prefer to wake up late, enjoy their coffee while looking at a view, and then see what strikes their fancy.

Pisces are ruled by Neptune, the planet of intuition, creativity, and compassion, which means they’re happy to sit around a campfire and talk and laugh with friends or disappear into a book for eight hours at a time. They’re also one of the signs most likely to enjoy a staycation where they take off from work and do absolutely ~nothing~.