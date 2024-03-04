These 3 Zodiac Signs Spend The Most On First Dates

When it comes to first dates, certain zodiac signs are happy with a laidback meet-up at a cafe or a casual hang on a park bench. They’re down to grab a coffee or just sit and people-watch without spending a dime. On the flip side are the zodiac signs who always spend a lot money on a first date, no matter what.

For these members of the zodiac, there’s no such thing as a casual, cheap, or thrifty first date. When they want to take someone out, it automatically means they’re going to make a reservation at the fanciest restaurant in town, and that’s just the beginning. The evening will also include rooftop bars, Uber XLs — or even private cars — and maybe even a present or two.

They’re willing to splash out not only to ensure that they have a whirlwind evening, they also view it as a chance to paint a picture for their potential partner. According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, the zodiac signs who spend a lot on first dates are often the ones who value luxury, as well as a sense of security, which is why they like to show their date that they can afford nice things.

These zodiac signs also like to have a good time, so they won’t think twice about moving to a second venue. They’ll say yes to last-minute concert tickets, extra drinks, or whatever else might come their way. They bring a lot of energy to first dates and want to make them as memorable as possible.

Below, the three zodiac signs who always spend the most money on a first date.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

izusek/E+/Getty Images

“Taurus individuals are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and indulgence,” says Bell. “They have a deep appreciation for luxury and comfort, but their approach to romance is also grounded in stability and sensuality.”

As an earth sign, a Taurus will pay extra for the coziest table in a restaurant or the biggest Uber available. They want to move in style, and they also want to show their love interest that they’re spouse material by planning the most luxe first date imaginable.

A Taurus won’t hold back for luxury, but also like to have a good time. And for Taurus, that means nothing is off-limits.

If they leave the comfort of their house to go on a first date, they’re going to make it worth it by spending a lot to get whatever they, and their date, might want. They’ll pay for dinner, drinks, tickets, and more. “You can bet they'll pull out all the stops to make the first date one to remember.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

eyesfoto/E+/Getty Images

“Leos are ruled by the Sun, the center of the solar system and the source of warmth, vitality, and creativity,” says Bell. “With the Sun as their ruling planet, they have a natural flair for drama and grandeur.” Oh, and pricy first dates.

When it comes to showing off for a love interest, a Leo will pull out all the stops. They’ll book a reservation at the nicest restaurant in town and order multiple appetizers, entrees, and desserts. There will be no hesitation as they run up the tab, and before their date can even reach for their wallet, they will have already paid.

While most initial meet-ups would end there, a Leo is only getting started. They’ll take their date to a big event with VIP treatment, says Bell, or a rooftop lounge for a fancy cocktail. “For Leos, life's all about seizing the moment and going big or going home, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.”

A Leo will also spend a lot of money getting ready for a first date, with a fresh haircut and a new outfit, and they’ll keep spending money once it’s over, too. As one last wow factor, they’ll follow up by sending a dozen roses with an invite for a second date.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

“Libras are all about that Venus vibe — love, beauty, and all things luxe,” says Bell. With Venus calling the shots, they naturally gravitate towards romantic first dates and that usually means the evening comes with a hefty price tag.

A Libra will 100% do something OTT for a first date, especially if they have a major crush. Think of things like booking a private karaoke room or a nighttime cruise around the city. They're into elegance and sophistication, says Bell, and they’re always looking for magical, photo-worthy experiences.

As a fun-loving air sign, they also don’t know when to stop. While many Libras are drawn to fancy date nights, they’ve been known to whisk their date on an hours-long adventure that starts at a restaurant, moves through their favorite bookstores and coffee shops, and ends at another restaurant because they got hungry during the extended date.

The locations may not be bougie but the cost will add up, especially since they’ll excitedly buy gifts for their date all along the way. “For Libras, love isn't just about the basics — it's about turning everyday moments into unforgettable memories,” she says. “They'll pull out all the stops to make that first date truly special.”

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion