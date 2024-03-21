These 3 Zodiac Signs Don’t Like Being Single

While some zodiac signs thrive when they’re single, others need to have four different dating apps on their phone at any given time that their eyes stay glued to. These zodiac signs hate to be on their own, so they approach dating almost like it’s a full-time job, and they won’t stop swiping until they find a partner.

According to astrologer Babs Cheung, each zodiac sign prioritizes relationships differently based on the unique factors associated with their astrological placements. To zero in on the signs that stress the most about being single, she looked first at the rulership of each sign, as it often reveals their core values, including how they feel about pairing up.

After that, Cheung considered each sign’s inherent nature or personality, including where they fall on the homebody spectrum, as that often reflects a yearning for security within a close relationship.

The members of the zodiac who dream about coupling up often crave the cute and cozy perks that come with being in a relationship, like having someone to live with and sleep next to, someone to cuddle with on movie nights, and some to stroll next to through farmer’s markets. That’s when they feel the most fulfilled.

Below, the three zodiac signs that stress the most when they’re single, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Aflo Images/Aflo Images/Getty Images

A Taurus rarely feels complete until they’ve found a significant other. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, they dream about first dates, romantic dinners, and falling head-over-heels for someone, romcom-style.

If their phone isn’t lighting up with potential suitors at all hours of the day, they’ll fall into a deep pit of boredom and despair, almost as if the color has drained out of their lives. They’d rather have several dry conversations on Hinge than nothing at all.

Ultimately, though, their goal is to find a good long-term partner so that they can fall into a comfy, cozy routine. “As an earth sign, they crave stability and don't mind the boring parts about settling down in a relationship,” says Cheung. In fact, that’s what they love most. “They find it soothing to watch Bridgerton all weekend long with their boo.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

JulPo/E+/Getty Images

“Cancer is ruled by the moon, which embodies safety in all its forms, including emotional security,” says Cheung. This empathic water sign is a pro at comforting those around them, but they also love to be taken care of.

Cancer craves the stability and ease of being in a relationship, so they often feel lost and flailing when they’re single. According to Cheung, Cancer rules over the home in the natal chart, so they’ll invest a lot of energy into finding someone to build a nest with.

They feel their best when they wake up next to someone and come home to someone, and they love nothing more than having a partner to dote on. Cancer likes to plan fun dates and little surprises, so they’re always looking for cute ways to show they care. It’s what makes them feel complete.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tom Werner/DigitalVision/Getty Images

A Libra is always one big ball of stress when they’re single. They want a partner so badly that they’ve been known to secretly glance down at their dating apps, even while they’re already on a date. If they sense it isn’t going anywhere, their minds will already be on to the next one.

Their mission? To land a lover as quickly as possible. According to Cheung, “They're constantly looking to partner up, and this is because Libra rules over the seventh house of 1:1 relationships, marriages, and partnerships within the natal chart.” Some would even settle for a dramatic connection, versus the peace of single life, as long as they have someone to talk to.

As a sign ruled by Venus, Libra is also naturally flirtatious. They love love, but they also crave attention. That’s why this air sign will start to spiral when they don’t have any prospects lined up. Instead of kicking back and waiting to see who comes their way, they’ll complain to all of their friends about how much they hate being alone.

Source:

Babs Cheung, astrologer