This week might feel like it’s gotten off on the wrong foot at first, but the planets won’t hide their sparkle for long. The coming days bring some of the most auspicious astrology of the whole month, making it a fabulous time to act on whatever sparks flew under the weekend’s new moon.

The moon in sensitive and secretive Scorpio links up with chatty Mercury first thing on Monday, helpling you put your feelings and frustrations into words. You may feel a little extra testy, but at least you’re self-aware! Thankfully, the moon shimmies into free-spirited Sagittarius on Tuesday and proceeds to makes a series of celebratory connections with more than half the solar system. Any Monday moodiness will likely begin evaporating now, allowing you to see past heavy emotions and behold the wide open spaces in front of you.

Mid-week is packed with good luck and magic, as the sun blows a kiss to auspicious planet Jupiter on Wednesday. This connection can help you expand your faith in yourself while opening doors to bigger and better opportunities. Delusional levels of confidence will be rewarded! The following day, motivated and ambitious Mars collaborates with wise and responsible Saturn to give you the stamina and focus you need to lock in on your long-term goals. The moon will be beautifully activating both of these fortunate alignments through the middle of the week too, so use this as your chance to capitalize on last weekend’s new moon intentions or make headway on new projects before Mercury retrograde swoops in next week.

Here’s your horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Things you’re passionate about should be fun, but that doesn’t mean they’re not to be taken seriously. If you step up and own how much something means to you — whether it’s a lofty creative dream or a flirty romantic connection — other people will start putting more respect on it, too.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your efforts don’t have to be dramatic or showy in order to be effective! If there’s something you need to feel more stable, safe, or comfortable, even taking small actions or making subtle behind-the-scenes changes can help you land on much more solid terrain. Baby steps always get you somewhere.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) All the most exciting things in life this week will come as a result of your connections with others. Now’s a time to let your natural curiosity shine! There’s so much to learn by simply making an effort to show care and ask questions, so cultivate some interest in the people you encounter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Security is important to you, as Cancers appreciate being able to snuggle up and hide inside their cosmic crab shells. But this week, your inner boss b*tch is taking charge and cultivating some financial confidence. Money can’t buy everything, but you can certainly make investments that make you feel more stable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You know what’s even better than being perceived as confident, creative, and charismatic? Knowing that you can walk the walk and talk the talk, too! Your convictions and beliefs are what’s going to draw people into your orbit this week, so don’t be afraid to stand on business — even if it means ruffling a few feathers.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Shadow work can yield tangible results — and this week, facing your demons will result in a lot more self-trust, clarity, and confidence. Set boundaries as needed to ensure you can handle every emotion that bubbles up to the surface. You’ve got a lot to release, and you shouldn’t try to rush the process.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a fabulous week for community, as putting more energy toward friendships and social activities could ensure you’re in the right place at the right time. Just remember that not every offer that gets slapped onto your desk is going to be right for you. Don’t be afraid to say no to something if it doesn’t feel right.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) There’s a direct correlation between the amount of self-care and maintenance you’re doing and how effective you are in your professional life. Spend some extra time this week refining your daily routine and prioritizing rest and relaxation. Committing to a healthier work-life balance will bring you so much more productivity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Go ahead and take a chance! This week, leaning into your naturally free-spirited nature will lead you down all the right paths — so get out and explore the world around you. You’ll have so much more to contribute to your friends, colleagues, and community at large if you’re actively filling your cup and chasing new rainbows.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re no stranger to setting boundaries, and this week is a great time to commit to what you will and won’t put up with at work. Respecting yourself when you’re out in the world will make it so much easier to build self-worth and emotional security when you’re simply at home in your comfort zone. Love yourself from every angle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A partnership has the power to open your mind to new ways of thinking this week, so loosen your grip on your current paradigms. Your vision of how things work isn’t invalid, but you may be leaving out a relevant perspective — and hearing that someone close to you can help you broaden your horizons and gain more experience. Listen and learn.