If the regal, Regency era series so happens to be your Roman Empire (#itme), there’s no better way to celebrate the occasion than with a Bridgerton-inspired manicure. It is my duty and honor, dear readers, to provide you with the inspiration you need to do just that.
For the minimal mani lovers who prefer subtlety above all else, dainty nail adornments — like an adorable bumblebee atop classic French tips or a few lavender wisteria flowers — are an effortless and on-theme option.
Or, for those Bridgerton lovers who are unafraid to make a statement with their set, consider the show’s season three premiere your excuse to try a “more is more” coquettish look featuring princesscore pearl adornments, floral patterns, rococo-style details, and the like.
With a slew of new episodes to binge (...goodbye, weekend plans), now is the perfect time to rep your fave series (or character) with a mani moment that screams, “If you know, you know.”