On May 16, the wait for Bridgerton season three is finally over — and with it, sweet Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, *finally* gets her long-awaited shot at a love story (which, ICYMI, is expected to be quite steamy).

If the regal, Regency era series so happens to be your Roman Empire (#itme), there’s no better way to celebrate the occasion than with a Bridgerton-inspired manicure. It is my duty and honor, dear readers, to provide you with the inspiration you need to do just that.

For the minimal mani lovers who prefer subtlety above all else, dainty nail adornments — like an adorable bumblebee atop classic French tips or a few lavender wisteria flowers — are an effortless and on-theme option.

Or, for those Bridgerton lovers who are unafraid to make a statement with their set, consider the show’s season three premiere your excuse to try a “more is more” coquettish look featuring princesscore pearl adornments, floral patterns, rococo-style details, and the like.

With a slew of new episodes to binge (...goodbye, weekend plans), now is the perfect time to rep your fave series (or character) with a mani moment that screams, “If you know, you know.”

10 Bridgerton Manicures

1 Frilly Princesscore Tips @nailexx_ Channel your inner princess with a luxe pink mani covered in roses, ribbons, and pearls. The softly chromatic finish adds an eye-catching modern edge to the look, but the details feel straight out of 19th century London.

2 Simple Bumblebee Adornment @des.tinationnails Without any spoilers, bees are an important motif throughout the series (IYKYK). Add a hint of Bridgerton love to your next mani by dotting a few itty bitty bumblebees along your French tips.

3 Pearl-Lined Clear Frenchies @dido_q.n Graceful enough for any of the leading ladies on the beloved television series (and, coincidentally, very much in line with the on-trend with the crystal clear mani Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2024 Met Gala), these pearl-lined Frenchies feature clear tips with pressed flower details in lieu of a more typical white color.

4 Pretty Penelope-Inspired Florals @pampernailgallery Season three is all about Penelope Featherington — making these vibrant yellow and pink floral Frenchies, inspired by her signature color, a perfect choice.

5 Sparkling Diamond Studs @sansungnails If you want to shine like Daphne Bridgerton and Edwina Sharma as the coveted “diamond of the season,” these beautifully bedazzled nails are undoubtedly the move.

6 Whimsical Wisteria Art @beautiquenails101 The Bridgerton family home — and much of England, really — is covered in lovely lavender wisteria flowers throughout early summer. Paint on the pretty flower for an elegant ode to the show.

7 Regal Rococo Details @bees.knees.nails Rococo, a French design style that emerged in the early 1700s, is defined by ornamental details and a pastel palette. These mint green and strawberry designs beautifully embrace the period-appropriate trend.

8 Darling Daisy Print @sansungnails Each of the show’s powerful families is associated with a few signature colors, and the Bridgertons themselves happen to be surrounded by pastel blue and light purple tones. This on-theme mani is subtle, but gives big Bridgerton vibes all the same.

9 Lady Whistledown’s Silhouette @sianails_beauty This ornate manicure is defined by a pastel pink miniature portrait painted on one of its nails, which is directly inspired by Lady Whistledown’s printed society papers.

10 Gilded “B” For Bridgerton @bellabeautycreative While A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian Barker like to adorn their nails with their partner’s initials — this gilded “B” is a perfect for the total Bridgerton obsessed.