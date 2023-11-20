With the chaotic energy of holiday season already in full swing, Thanksgiving marks a day meant for love, food, and immense gratitude. As for the beauty and fashion girlies of the world? It also means an annual opportunity to get glam and serve looks to sit in your living room.

As far as on point ‘fits go, comfy ballet flats or some effortless kitten heels are no doubt the perfect final touch — though aside from a chic makeup moment, it’s an eye-catching manicure that’s truly on display as you’re spooning mashed potatoes onto your plate.

Warm-Tones Own Autumn

For fall 2023, quite a few nail art trends are having their main character moment. Namely, nails inspired by pumpkin spiced lattes, comfy plaid print tips, earthy cabincore vibes, and all things chrome.

The trending color palette, too, brings with it all of those warm-toned polish hues, like “cherry mocha” burgundy and yummy shades of chocolate brown.

“Fall brings a lot of warmth back to the nail color palette,” Vanessa McCullough, a celeb-loved manicurist who frequently works with names like Florence Pugh, Jennifer Coolidge, and Olivia Rodrigo, previously tells Bustle.

2023 Thanksgiving Nails

Thanksgiving is just as much about serving looks as it about serving dinner and giving gratitude. If you so happen to take your holiday mani seriously — here are 18 nail art ideas that totally fit the vibe.

1 Cranberry French Tips @nailslpc.xo When it comes to Thanksgiving sides, cranberry sauce is a favorite for many. For those who want to channel the vibe via their manicure, monochromatic French tips in dreamy cranberry polish colors are definitely the move.

2 Dark Chocolate Chrome Nails @brushedbyb_ For the fall 2023 season, chocolate chrome nails have been one of the most popular (and glamorous) looks. This dark brown take on the reigning mani trend is a total slay.

3 Hearts Of Gold @tiffanyabbigailebeauty At its core, Thanksgiving is about filling your heart (and stomach) with love and gratitude. Why not adorn some neutral nails with itty bitty golden hearts for the holiday?

4 Sydney Sweeney’s Tortoiseshell Nails @nailsbyzola If “quiet luxury” is the aesthetic you’re channeling for Thanksgiving 2023, look no further than Sydney Sweeney’s caramel-hued tortoiseshell manicure as your inspiration.

5 Warm-Toned Watercolor Nails @ibedoingnails Using a warm-toned nail polish color palette, opt for some whimsical watercolor designs on each nail. An easy way to get the look is by utilizing blooming gel.

6 Minimal Autumn Florals @wuwunails For a minimal manicure moment with a major twist, top crystal clear polish with some fall floral nail art using autumnal shades of rusted red.

7 Halle Bailey’s Orange Aura Nails @hallebailey For all of the PSL-inspired fall vibes, look no further than this recent pumpkin spice latte aura set most recently worn by Halle Bailey.

8 Milk Chocolate Micro French Tips @anouknailedit If you want a timeless manicure with the tiniest pop of on-trend color, try some micro French tips in a soft milk chocolate shade of nail polish.

9 Burberry-Inspired Plaid Nails @nailqueennadia With nail polish shades of light beige, pure black, and stark white, this XXL plaid print manicure is giving nothing short of Burberry chic.

10 Pumpkin-Spiced Invisible French Mani @nailslpc.xo The invisible French tip trend, sometimes referred to as the double or outlined French manicure, is made all the more festive in a warm orange shade.

11 Gilded “Quiet Luxury” Cuffs @anouknailedit Minimal gilded cuffs painted atop “your nails but better” neutral hues put a seriously chic spin on otherwise low-key and understated nails.

12 Creamy Hot Cocoa Swirls @nailslpc.xo If hot cocoa is your go-to night cap after a yummy Thanksgiving meal, these creamy swirled Frenchies are sure to match the sugary drink in your mug.

13 Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Crocodile Nails @haileybieber It goes without saying that warm, cozy shades of brown are common polish hues for autumn — and Hailey Bieber’s most recent croc print nails are a serious vibe for Thanksgiving and beyond.

14 Fall Harvest Details @sansungnails A ‘90s nail art trend that is still as powerful as it once was, French nails are always the move. A few autumnal florals on each nail makes for an extra special set (because who said florals were only for spring?)

15 Angled M&M Nails @nailsbyj03 This colorful yet simple French Skittle manicure taps a different autumnal nail polish shade for each tip, with a bit of glitter for good measure.

16 Gold Chrome Swirls @nailsssbymars Endlessly glamorous and statement-making, these gilded swirls are made all the more unique and architectural with its jewelry-like wavy texture.

17 “Cherry Mocha” With A Twist @tiffanyabbigailebeauty In case you missed it, “cherry mocha” nails are everywhere at the moment. Amp up the glamour on this trendy set with an unexpected glitter cuff on each nail.

18 Glossy-Tipped Neutral French Tips @amyle.nails For those who much prefer a neutral mani moment, these monochromatic light milk chocolate nails feature a matte finish as the French nail base, finished off with a glossy tip.