When it comes to Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet looks, the Euphoria actor often goes for classic, understated glamour and curve-hugging ’fits. When it comes to her nails, however, she takes the opportunity go for statement-making manicures, often matching her nail designs to the textures of her dresses.

Sweeney recently opted for some trendy caramel-colored tortoiseshell nails that completely embraced the fall vibes. Before that, she was spotted with gothic red and black aura nails while filming the music video for “Angry” by The Rolling Stones.

On Dec. 11 in New York City, Sweeney arrived on the red carpet in celebration of her newest rom-com, Anyone But You. Styled by Molly Dickson, she sparkled in a sheer, crystal-studded gown with corresponding silver nail rhinestones that also happened to pass the vibe check.

Sydney’s Silver Nail Rhinestones

Inspired by the look of her bedazzled dress, Sweeney’s nails had a simple soft pink base. At her tips, each nail was adorned with silver glitter and mismatched rhinestones placed towards the rounded edges.

As for the manicurist behind the holiday-ready nail design? Zola Ganzorigt, a pro who frequently works with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Vanessa Hudgens, is behind the look.

While silver is a staple shade for the holiday season, celebrities such as Dua Lipa and Beyoncé recently been spotted with the color on their nails, cementing the metallic shade as a trend that’s sure to stick around for months to come.

Her Romantic Hair & Classic Makeup

Sweeney’s blonde hair was pulled back into an elegantly twisted bun. Adding a bit of romance to the classic look, celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza framed her face with a single waved tendril.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez tapped an Old Hollywood-inspired beat, with a subtle black wing, shimmering white eyeshadow, and a subtle neutral lip.

Mismatched Mosaic Manicures, FTW

3D nail art designs were one of summer 2023’s breakout manicure trends, and professional manicurists recently told Bustle that they predicted the look would be major for fall 2023.

The buzzy trend features a sheer or clear nail base with gemstones of different sizes and shapes haphazardly placed on each nail.

Sweeney is the latest to rock the look, though celebs like Megan Fox and Doja Cat have also been seen wearing similar looks in recent weeks.