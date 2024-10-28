Here's The Beauty Product Each Zodiac Sign Should Try This Week

Astrology
Two signs should switch up their manicures.
I love BeautyTok trends. I mean, the amount of times that I have been able to pass off excess redness from going overboard on exfoliation as a “cold girl” look or “sunburn” blush? Incredible stuff! TikTok is packed with estheticians, makeup artists, hair stylists, and dermatologists giving such good advice and inspo that it can honestly be a little overwhelming to figure out where to start. So, just like Carrie Bradshaw, I couldn’t help but wonder: Could astrology be the key?
Whether you want to start a brand new skin care routine or simply force yourself to use the products you bought on a whim (looking at you, Gemini), leaning into your zodiac sign can help you set a beauty goal for the upcoming week.
Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my suggestions on how to honor your birth chart as well as your bathroom cabinet. Be sure to check both your sun and rising signs!
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Try to nail down a consistent morning skin care routine, even if it’s really simple.
Beauty pick: The Daily Cleanser from Rhode.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Give yourself a break from makeup if you’re battling seasonal allergies.
Beauty pick: Merlot Press-On Nails from Glamnetic.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
There’s no time like right now to use that palette you bought because it’s pretty.
Beauty pick: Eyeshadow Quad from Pat McGrath.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
It’s time to lock in some extra moisture and pamper your skin.
Beauty pick: Plump Up Peptide Serum from Trinny London.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Does it need to be a full glam week, or can you streamline with a few key flourishes?
Beauty pick: Liquid Eyeliner from Fenty Beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Try a different blush placement and see what feels good — you might surprise yourself.
Beauty pick: Powder Blush from Danessa Myricks Beauty.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Sometimes drugstore “dupes” are superior, so go ahead and try a viral one.
Beauty pick: Halo Glow from e.l.f.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
A new mani = a new mindset. Pick a polish color you’ve never tried before.
Beauty pick: Butler Please Nail Polish from essie.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Give yourself plenty of time for a nightly routine. Double-cleansing can be meditative.
Beauty pick: Cleansing Foam from Laneige.