Here's The Beauty Product Each Zodiac Sign Should Try This Week

I love BeautyTok trends. I mean, the amount of times that I have been able to pass off excess redness from going overboard on exfoliation as a “cold girl” look or “sunburn” blush? Incredible stuff! TikTok is packed with estheticians, makeup artists, hair stylists, and dermatologists giving such good advice and inspo that it can honestly be a little overwhelming to figure out where to start. So, just like Carrie Bradshaw, I couldn’t help but wonder: Could astrology be the key?

Whether you want to start a brand new skin care routine or simply force yourself to use the products you bought on a whim (looking at you, Gemini), leaning into your zodiac sign can help you set a beauty goal for the upcoming week.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions on how to honor your birth chart as well as your bathroom cabinet. Be sure to check both your sun and rising signs!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Try to nail down a consistent morning skin care routine, even if it’s really simple. Beauty pick: The Daily Cleanser from Rhode.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Give yourself a break from makeup if you’re battling seasonal allergies. Beauty pick: Merlot Press-On Nails from Glamnetic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There’s no time like right now to use that palette you bought because it’s pretty. Beauty pick: Eyeshadow Quad from Pat McGrath.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s time to lock in some extra moisture and pamper your skin. Beauty pick: Plump Up Peptide Serum from Trinny London.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Does it need to be a full glam week, or can you streamline with a few key flourishes? Beauty pick: Liquid Eyeliner from Fenty Beauty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Minimal effort for maximum results is your beauty mantra. Give your hair some TLC. Beauty pick: Hair Oil from Fable & Mane.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Try a different blush placement and see what feels good — you might surprise yourself. Beauty pick: Powder Blush from Danessa Myricks Beauty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Sparkly might not be your go-to vibe, but everyone needs to celebrate once in a while. Beauty pick: Eye Paint from Half Magic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Sometimes drugstore “dupes” are superior, so go ahead and try a viral one. Beauty pick: Halo Glow from e.l.f.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A new mani = a new mindset. Pick a polish color you’ve never tried before. Beauty pick: Butler Please Nail Polish from essie.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Give yourself plenty of time for a nightly routine. Double-cleansing can be meditative. Beauty pick: Cleansing Foam from Laneige.