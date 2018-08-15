Like eating spicy food during August's dog days can actually help cool you down, raising your core temperature with some streaming heat might let you ignore the rising thermometer numbers. Purely in service of your solid health and well-being, here are the 19 sexiest movies streaming on Hulu right now, immediately available to help break a sweat and quench those desires... to help you chill out.

There's something for everyone's particular taste on this list. For fans of history, there are some delightfully anachronistic period pieces, including 19th century seductions in The Last Mistress, 1930s shenanigans and romance in A Good Woman, and a 1940s sexual triad too far ahead of its time to be understood in Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. And of course, what list of sultry period pieces would be complete without some version of Pride and Prejudice — in this case, the version with fan-favorite Mr. Darcy Colin Firth.

For those interested in more modern fare who want plenty of social alienation alongside their sexy results, check out the conflicted emotions and identities on display in Premature, 28 Hotel Rooms, Monogamy, and Beach Rats. And of course, there are a couple more straightforward romances with the heat turned up just a little higher.

1 Pride and Prejudice (1995) "Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy" is all that really needs to be said about this classic 1995 BBC take on Jane Austen's classic. This version is actually a six-part series, so you can savor every properly sexually tense moment of the story. Jennifer Ehle stars alongside Firth as the leading lady Elizabeth Bennett. Click here to watch.

2 Trishna Freida Pinto stars as a beautiful young woman who becomes the sexual pawn of her lover and is pushed to the breaking point in this 2012 erotic thriller. The film is a loose adaptation of the 1891 novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy. Click here to watch.

3 Free Fall Forbidden love between two police cadets has everyone calling this film the German "Brokeback Mountain." Marc (Hanno Koffler), who thought himself heterosexual, and fellow male cop Kay (Max Riemelt) embark on an unexpected life-changing affair. Click here to watch.

4 Professor Marston and the Wonder Women Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This semi-biographical story of Wonder Woman creator William Marston explores the unconventional relationship between him, his psychology-professor wife, and a graduate student named Olivia. Their role-playing and light bondage laid the basis for the foundation of the famous comic character. Click here to watch.

5 Women and Sometimes Men Sara (Tasha Ames) decides to call off her engagement after one day because she had a sexual experience with a woman in college and wants to explore her options, without giving up men. "This launches Sara on a journey filled with laughter, tears, women, and sometimes men," the film's synopsis reads. Click here to watch.

6 Four Lovers Two couples mutually attracted to each other push the boundaries of their relationships, first by swapping partners, then by living as a four-person ensemble. Inevitably, trust is tested and love is challenged. Click here to watch.

7 A Teacher A Texas high school teacher gets involved with one of her students. As their relationship grows more intense, so does the threat of being found out. But as she tries to extricate herself, she becomes increasingly obsessed with finding out every detail of his life. Click here to watch.

8 The Escort Mitch (Michael Doneger) is a sex addict journalist on the hunt for a good story and his own satisfaction when he encounters Natalie (Lyndsy Fonseca), a Stanford-educated sex worker. When Natalie hires Mitch as a bodyguard, the two grow closer. Click here to watch.

9 Beach Rats Aimless Frankie hangs out at the beach with his delinquent friends to get away from his family, simultaneously seeking older men online and beginning a relationship with a young woman he meets at the beach. Click here to watch.

10 Liz in September This 2014 Venezuelan romance drama tells the story of Liz, a lesbian party girl who thinks love just gets in the way. Enter Eva, a seemingly straight girl whose car breaks down, forcing her into Liz's radar. Click here to watch.

11 Premature This romantic drama directed by Rashaad Ernesto Green and written by Green and Zora Howard stars Howard and Joshua Boone. 17-year-old Ayanna finds herself on the precipice of adulthood as she navigates her way through a life-changing summer romance with older man Isaiah (Boone) in Harlem. Click here to watch.

12 28 Hotel Rooms While on a business trip, a married corporate accountant (Marin Ireland) and a novelist (Chris Messina, who should really be a force in the battle of the Chrises) have a one night stand. Their affair turns into a relationship when they run into each other a year later. The whole film takes place in the various hotel rooms in which they meet. Click here to watch.

13 The Last Mistress Asia Argento stars in this French-Italian film as a feisty Spanish mistress who will stop at nothing to be in the arms of her forbidden lover. Set in 1835, this one is kind of like if Fatal Attraction were a period piece. Click here to watch.

14 Bad Roomies Two seemingly regular guys find a beautiful young woman to take the place of their missing roommate. Everything seems fine until a drunken night leads to a threesome and the sexually adventurous woman leads the two friends on a hilariously sexy downward spiral. Click here to watch.

15 Tom of Finland A historical biopic about the renowned Finnish illustrator of burly, ripped males, the film follows his early days in the army to him challenging the far less horny Finnish art world with his detailed sketching. Click here to watch.

16 Sliver Queen of '90s erotic thrillers Sharon Stone stars alongside a young and handsome William Baldwin in this steamer about a woman who moves into an exclusive New York City apartment building. which she soon discovers houses tenants with all manner of shocking secrets. Click here to watch.

17 Monogamy Chris Messina is at it again, this time as a disillusioned wedding photographer named Theo who stars a side business where clients hire him to stalk them with his camera. Theo's own wedding to Nat (Rashida Jones) is threatened by Theo's photographic obsession with a woman he watches on the streets performing sex work. Click here to watch.

18 No Strings Attached Longtime friends Adam (Ashton Kutcher) and Emma (Natalie Portman) decide to simplify their sex lives by having the title no strings, purely physical sex while promising to remain friends, but it proves more difficult in practice than thought. Click here to watch.