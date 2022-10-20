Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renewed Their Vows After 10 Years

As Mary Camden on 7th Heaven and the curly-haired frontman of *NSYNC, respectively, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are a match made in pop-culture heaven. Their relationship timeline proves that you can break up, make up, and still end up being together forever.

According to E!, Biel and Timberlake first met at the Golden Globes in 2007, but it took a while for Biel to agree to go on a date with the boy band star. Why? The world may never know. The couple had their fair share of ups and downs in the years that followed, but they walked down the aisle in October 2012. Since then, they've become one of Hollywood's cutest, most supportive pairs and parents to two boys.

During the years Biel and Timberlake have been together, they’ve traveled the world, welcomed children into their lives, and achieved great things in their careers. They’re still going strong and recently renewed their vows in celebration of a decade as husband and wife.

Check out all of their most notable relationship timeline moments below.

January 2007: They Meet At The Golden Globes

Talk about a meet-cute. In 2007, Timberlake and Biel crossed paths for the first time at the Golden Globes. Biel's friend and former costar Beverley Mitchell — who played her little sister Lucy on 7th Heaven — was there when it all went down, and described that fateful night to Access Hollywood (via Today) in 2017.

"I was there like the moment the love connection happened. I was like, 'OK, this is happening.' It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute," Mitchell told the outlet. She further explained, "It was so cute because they were like — it's that moment like, 'I like you, I think you like me.' It was very, very sweet."

May 2007: Publicly Dating After Months Of Long-Distance Chats

Biel and Timberlake took things slow at the beginning of their relationship. During a press conference in October 2012, Timberlake told Us Weekly, "There was nothing starry about the way we got together. It was very un-Hollywood-esque, in fact. We met and got talking ... I had to be pretty persistent in order to get her to [go out on a date]. But I have a fair amount of tenacity and if I want something I stick to it. And in the end she agreed."

Even after Biel agreed, though, it still took some time for things to heat up between the pair — publicly and privately. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January 2017, Biel revealed, "We didn't kiss for a very long time because he was on tour and we were talking on the phone ... We were just chatting on the phone for hours, so we never really kissed for a very long time ... But, I have this email that's really funny that I sent to my producing partner ... that's like, 'OK, I can't like, make that meeting, so we'll have to cancel. Also, I know I'm going to marry this man [Timberlake]."

August 2009: They Move In Together In NYC

Once Biel and Timberlake solidified their relationship status, it quickly became clear that they were in it for the long haul. However, in early 2009, rumors of an impending split surfaced. Nevertheless, they persisted, and the two stars moved into a New York City loft together in August 2009. "The apartment is great," Timberlake's mom, Lynn Harless, told Us Weekly at the time. "He is loving it."

February 2010: Timberlake's Mom Gives Her Public Stamp Of Approval

When Timberlake debuted his clothing line’s fall 2010 collection, Biel sat front row next to her then-boyfriend's parents, Lynn and Paul Harless. "[Jessica is] one of us," Lynn told People in February 2010. "She’s amazing. She’s so down-to-earth and her family is great," she revealed.

When asked if she thought Biel was "the one," Timberlake's mother replied, "You should ask him. I’ve thought that before," she said while reportedly crossing her fingers. "They’re young. They have plenty of time."

March 2011: They Split Up... For A Few Months

Less than two years after they decided to live together, People reported that Biel and Timberlake had broken up in March 2011. "There are no hard feelings," a source told the publication. "It was completely mutual and they both decided it was time to move on."

Shortly thereafter, reps for the couple confirmed the sad announcement to the publication and explained, "Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other."

July 2011: They Get Back Together

During a Vanity Fair interview with Timberlake published a few months after the split was confirmed, it seemed as if the former *NSYNC singer was still nursing his post-breakup wounds.

"[Biel] is the single-handedly most significant person in my life," he told the magazine. "In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK? I don’t want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me — for instance, her."

Timberlake went on to open up about the idea of marriage, saying, "I think the mistake is that people commit to who that person is right then and not the person they’re going to become. That’s the art of staying together, is changing together ... Why do you think [celebrities] all like each other? ... We understand what it’s like. 'Oh, thank God — finally, somebody who knows how I feel.' It’s refuge."

Those feelings of understanding may have sparked a larger realization for Timberlake and Biel, because, in July 2011, they appeared to be giving their relationship another go.

December 2011: Timberlake Proposes To Biel

Breaking up and making up doesn't always work out, but Biel and Timberlake's reunion was far from short-lived. In January 2012, several sources for Us Weekly reported that Timberlake had quietly proposed that past December in Jackson, Wyoming.

"Justin knows how much she loves snowboarding and the mountains, so it was the perfect place," one source said. "[Timberlake has] never been happier," added another.

October 2012: They’re Married In Italy

In October 2012, Biel and Timberlake finally tied the knot in Puglia, Italy. The bride wore an unexpectedly pink — yet truly trendsetting and stunning — Giambattista Valli strapless gown, and the groom wore a clean and crisp Tom Ford tuxedo. It's also worth noting that Timberlake was *literally* jumping for joy in their wedding photos.

April 2015: Their First Child, Silas, Is Born

Biel and Timberlake enjoyed a few years of wedded bliss before welcoming their first son, Silas Randall Timberlake, together on April 8, 2015.

While speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats Radio 1, the first-time dad confessed, "When you have kids, all of a sudden you're faced with your own childhood, good and bad, and am I gonna completely mess this kid up? I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like, 'Uh, I failed all day today but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again,' and hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

April 2016: The Couple's First Joint Film Is Born

Nearly one year after Silas was born, Biel and Timberlake gave birth to a bouncing, baby indie flick. According to Us Weekly, Biel served as an executive producer and one of the stars of The Book of Love (originally titled The Devil & The Deep Blue Sea), while Timberlake took charge of creating the film's score.

July 2017: Biel Reveals The Secret To Their Happy Marriage

Jessica Biel on the cover of Marie Claire in 2017. Marie Claire

During an interview with Marie Claire (via Us Weekly) in July 2017, Biel revealed all the things that make their marriage work. The actor explained, "We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!"

July 2017: Promoting The Sinner

Throughout the month of July 2017, Biel was busy promoting her new TV show The Sinner, which premiered that August. During her time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she and the host recounted the story of how she, Fallon, and their spouses accidentally broke into a house in the Hamptons. Around the same time, Timberlake praised the program on Instagram, saying, “Ok, I know I'm not exactly fair and maybe biased here, but my wife's new show - @thesinnerusa - is amazing. It's like nothing I've seen her in before, and she's incredible in the role.”

When it came to balancing her career and being a mother to Silas, Biel told Marie Claire: “You think you’re a selfless person, and then you realize you’re not. These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude. I’m not that person who feels like, ‘Oh, my whole life changes for my kid,’ but it does.”

August & September 2017: NYC PDA

Biel and Timberlake apparently spent much of August and September in New York City, as they were seen walking through the streets, heading to brunch, and sharing some PDAs at the US Open.

October 2017: Five Years Of Marriage

On October 19, 2017, Timberlake posted a video on Instagram of him singing in the studio to mark his five-year wedding anniversary with Biel. Underneath the clip, he wrote, “Today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance.”

“To my beautiful @jessicabiel,” Timberlake continued, getting very sweet. “You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can't put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so... ‘Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding...’.”

December 2017: Skiing For The Holidays

One day after Christmas, Biel shared a fun boomerang on Instagram that showed that she and her husband went skiing for the holiday. The clip features the actor in full gear being covered in snow falling from a tree, presumably with someone knocking it off onto the actor for the ‘gram. Below the fun visual, she wrote, “Smiling and swervin on our haters like... Happy holidays from the Timberlakes 🎉”

January 2018: Man of the Woods & Golden Globes

Timberlake kicked off 2018 by jumping headfirst back into music. On January 2, he released a video teaser and the cover of his then-upcoming album Man of the Woods, which included both Biel and their son Silas. In the clip, the singer talks about the collection, saying, “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but moreso than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from.”

Biel had his back, calling Man of the Woods, “An opus of epic proportions,” and saying she is “So proud.” Throughout the month, she supported him by appearing at several listening sessions for the full-length.

For his part, Timberlake also showed up for his wife, as he accompanied her to the Golden Globes (and various parties surrounding the main event) when she was nominated for her performance in The Sinner.

February 2018: The Super Bowl

Days before he headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Timberlake finally dropped his fifth full-length Man of the Woods. When the CD became widely available on February 2, fans got an eyeful and earful of not just the pop star, but also his wife. The two dance in the title tracks’ music video, and Biel even speaks in an interlude titled “Hers.” On the short cut, the actor coos, “When I wear his shirt, it feels like, like his skin over mine. And the little holes and tears and shreds on it are… the memories of the past that I wasn’t there for, but, that somehow I…feel like I understand more when it’s against my skin.”

A few days later, Timberlake performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, with his wife watching on. After the staging, he joined her in a box to watch the rest of the game, sharing a snap on Instagram of them enjoying the spectacle (with no mention of what he’d just done).

March 2018: Tour

In March 2018, Timberlake began his Man Of The Woods Tour, and he brought his family along for the ride. The singer posted a photo of the three holding hands at the airport, leaving to begin the jaunt. Two days later, Biel shared a video of her husband performing, commenting, “There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do.”

June 2018: Father’s Day

For Father’s Day in 2018, Timberlake posted a sweet photo of him holding his son Silas and grinning from ear to ear. He captioned the snap with comments about how he loves being a dad and with a message to all the fathers out there.

“The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip... an amazing discovery every day. My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed. I will ALWAYS be there... to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life. And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on! Our children are watching and listening more than we know! I'm celebrating you all today! Happy Father's Day! Cheers! 🍻”

October 2018: A Tell-All Memoir

One day before the entire Timberlake/Biel family dressed as Lego people for Halloween, the singer’s memoir was released. In the book, titled Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See In Front of Me, Timberlake shared the story of how he found out that he was going to be a father.

“I was on the 20/20 Experience Tour when my life changed forever. I was in Detroit and pulling a week or two by myself because my wife was in Los Angeles, but was coming to visit me in a few days. I had just finished a show, and I go into my car and took my phone out. There was a text from Jess, in all capital letters. It read ‘Call Me Now.’ I FaceTimed her back immediately. She answered with this look on her face, and I knew exactly what she was going to say. Instead, she just held up the pregnancy test, and we both started bawling. I ended the tour early so I could be at home and take care of my family.”

February 2019: Valentine’s Day

Biel and Timberlake both posted pictures honoring their partner for Valentine’s Day, and they look like they were taken at the same time. She captioned her upload by saying, “I cherish those cheeks and everything else about you, baby,” while his photo came with the text, “Valentine’s ALL DAY, EVERY DAY since I found you.”

March 2019: “My Partner In This Thang Called Life”

For Biel’s birthday in 2019, Timberlake unveiled a carousel of images of the couple together throughout the years, and he wrote something incredibly sweet for his wife and the mother of their child.

“My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz”

November 2019 - January 2020: Trouble In Paradise

In November 2019, while filming his movie Palmer, a photographer caught Timberlake holding hands and touching his co-star Alisha Wainwright. Weeks later, the singer and actor addressed the backlash he faced when the pictures were published with the following statement:

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

A report published by Us Weekly suggested that Biel encouraged Timberlake to post the apology, as she felt “embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability.” The married couple wasn’t seen together in public again until mid-January the next year.

July 2020: A New Baby

In July 2020, the Daily Mail shocked readers when the publication revealed that Biel had given birth to the couple’s second child. The announcement was so surprising because the actor had never revealed that she was pregnant again. The outlet shared that the baby was a boy and that they had been living in Montana during the lockdown.

The couple didn’t officially confirm the birth of their second baby until the following January, when Timberlake appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (remotely). During the interview, he admitted that their brood had grown, and announced that their youngest son’s name was Phineas.

Spring 2021: Talking About Two Kids, Not One

After remaining relatively mum regarding their second child, Biel opened up about having a brood of two as opposed to just one during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (again). The actor joked, “A very wise friend of mine said, ‘One is a lot. And two is a thousand.” She went on to add, “It is so cute to see these two together ... They both think the other one is hilarious” and discussed helping them sleep through the night.

Timberlake also talked about raising kids in the spotlight while on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast. During the interview, he commented, “I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private but we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible. And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Biel discussed how her children feel about the fact that their parents work in entertainment, making fun of the entire situation. “The funny thing about Pete the Cat is I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch,” the actor joked. “And yet he says ‘hey mom, hey mom, do one of those voices from the show’ and I’m like ‘But you’ve never seen the show you don’t even know.’ He’s just like ‘just do it mom,’ so I’ll do one of the voices and he’ll be like, ‘cool mom, cool.’”

Apparently their eldest is aware that Timberlake is a singer, however. “Whenever he hears daddy’s song he’ll go ‘Oh yeah, that’s dad. No big deal, whatever,’ ” Biel revealed.

June 2021: First Photo Of Phineas

For his first Father’s Day as a dad of two, Timberlake posted several images to Instagram, of his own grandfather and father, as well as his sons. The carousel included the first known snap of Phineas. He started the caption by saying, “Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined.”

December 2021: The Whole Family For Christmas

Months after the world first got to see Phineas, Biel posted another image of not just her youngest son, but her whole family. The Emmy-nominated actor posted two photos of the four-member clan, though they were purposefully taken from a distance, and their kids’ faces weren’t easy to make out, for privacy reasons.

“Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!! 🎁🎄”

April 2022: 10-Year Anniversary Approaching

As she began promoting her new Hulu series Candy, Biel was asked in an interview with Access Hollywood about her upcoming 10-year wedding anniversary to Timberlake. “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life’,” the actor and producer commented. She went on to add that even as a famous couple, “We’ve had our ups and down like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

May 2022: Candy Premieres

After promoting Candy with a slew of interviews, Biel brought Timberlake along for the red carpet. The two posed for photos at the star-studded event, which took place at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

October 2022: Vow Renewal For Their 10-Year Anniversary

Biel and Timberlake pose during their vow renewal in Italy. @jessicabiel Instagram

On their 10-year anniversary on Oct. 19, Biel revealed that the couple renewed their vows over the summer in Italy. Biel posted a carousel of photos from the couple's decade together including images of them dressed up, on vacation, and even in matching hooded robes. Her caption echoed their life experiences together saying, “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Biel singled out one photo in her Instagram Story, adding a caption about their European vow renewal where she wore the same designer as her wedding dress.

For his part, Timberlake also posted highlights of their relationship including an adorable Lady and the Tramp-inspired video of the duo sharing a single piece of spaghetti. “10 years ain’t enough!” he wrote. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”