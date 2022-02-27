Paul Rudd Recreated An Iconic Friends Moment During His SNL Cameo

Back in December, Paul Rudd’s fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live was cut short due to rising COVID cases — so could you blame him for crashing John Mulaney’s own Five-Timers gig? Rudd made several appearances during the Feb. 26 episode, starting with a surprise visit to the Please Don’t Destroy writers’ room in a sketch about a new COVID variant. Don’t worry, it’s actually like... a great one?

Acting as an MSNBC news anchor, Mulaney announces the “miracle” that is the Gelvini variant, whose symptoms include feeling “dope ... cool and confident.” (Oh yeah, and great hair, too.) In this delightful fictional universe, Dr. Anthony Fauci encourages his Twitter followers to “hit the club, no masks,” and the chief medical advisor even hooks up with Saweetie herself. What a world!

Great news calls for some Rudd, and that’s exactly who crashes the party with news that he’s tested positive for Gelvini. “It actually made me sick,” he says — “at playing synth!” With that, People’s Sexiest Man Alive breaks out a keyboard and dances as he taps the keys.

If the moment sounds sort of familiar, you’re not alone — it’s all very reminiscent of Mike Hannigan jamming out on the pretend piano in Friends Season 9.

Soon, Al Roker joins in the fun as well — supplying an enormous sub sandwich because, why not? The celebrity cameos didn’t stop there, though. Immediately after the Please Don’t Destroy sketch, Rudd and Mulaney appeared in a Five-Timers

