24 Sexy Action Movies You Can Stream Online Right Now

As the suspicious lack of kissing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proves, not every action movie is sexy. And that’s a shame, because there’s something about sexy action movies — the ones that are as hot as they are thrilling — that’s truly irresistible. Hollywood knows this well; the big studios have been pumping these films out for decades, much to audiences’ delight. Now that most are available to stream, it’s easier than ever to find and watch these fast-paced, titillating movies.

There’s more than one way to make a sexy action flick. Sometimes an exceptionally confident and attractive lead will do the trick; other times it requires R-rated sex scene and great chemistry with a romantic interest. Granted, hotness alone doesn't make a movie sexy. At the end of the day, in order to be truly sexy, an action movie has to have a certain je ne sais quoi, an oomph factor that gives it that extra push.

All the movies listed below have a special (and steamy) element. In Out of Sight, for example, it’s the electric chemistry between stars George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez (not to mention that bathtub scene). In Kill Bill, it’s Uma Thurman’s unapologetic, revenge-seeking persona that adds spice to the sauce. Check out those titles and more in this list of 24 sexy action films streaming now.

1 Spectre (2015) Columbia/Eon/Danjaq/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock James Bond is always sexy — always. If it was possible to include all 24 Bond films on this list, it would be done. But Spectre, the most recent film in the iconic franchise, is as good a place to start as any. Daniel Craig stars as the titular secret service agent opposite Christoph Waltz’s villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld. The sexiest parts of the film are obviously with Craig and Léa Seydoux, Spectre’s “Bond Girl.” Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

2 Out Of Sight (1998) George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez star in this Steven Soderbergh movie that’s equal parts crime flick, comedy, and thriller. Need more convincing? Clooney and Lopez share a very sexy bathtub scene that is quite literally one of the steamiest moments ever captured on film. Out of Sight also boasts great writing and exciting action sequences, but that scene alone is enough of a reason to add this to your watchlist. Stream on Starz

3 Lucky Number Slevin (2006) A case of mistaken identity throws Josh Hartnett in the middle of a gangster war — or does it? Starring Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Lucy Liu, and Stanley Tucci, Lucky Number Slevin is largely an action movie, but thanks to Liu's charming presence and Hartnett's convenient towel scenes, it’s also pretty hot. Stream on Starz

4 Sin City (2005) Sin City is violently sexual — so much so it might turn some audiences off. That said, there's no getting around the inherent hotness of the entire movie. With its comic book-inspired storytelling and neo-noir aesthetic, Sin City is as visually compelling as it is propulsive. Oh, and that’s not to mention its all-star cast, including the likes of Benicio del Toro, Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis, Rosario Dawson, and more. Stream on Paramount+

5 Armageddon (1998) Touchstone/Getty Images Armageddon? More like “Arma-get-it-on,” right? This film made Ben Affleck a star, and forever changed animal crackers for many viewers. It’s also got plenty of action and suspense: A group of seemingly-unqualified NASA employees, including Affleck and Bruce Willis, are tasked with saving the world from a comet the size of Texas. There’s nothing like the threat of an apocalypse to get your juices flowing. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

6 Wanted (2008) Angelina Jolie eclipses the “hot girl with a gun” trope in Wanted, a stylized action movie that helped launch James McAvoy’s film career. Jolie and McAvoy star as unlikely crime-fighting partners under Morgan Freeman’s leadership. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

7 Underworld (2003) Like spies, vampires are popular action movie fodder. Add in a centuries-old blood feud against werewolves (or, in Underworld-speak, “lycans”), and a forbidden love story, and you've got the Underworld franchise. This film is the first in the series, led by Kate Beckinsale as Selene, and it’s arguably her sexiest role to date. Luckily, all five Underworld films are streaming on Netflix. Stream on Netflix.

8 Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003) Hitmen, spies, corruption, and a whole bunch of chaos — these are the ingredients that make up Robert Rodriguez’s Once Upon a Time in Mexico, the final installment in the director’s “Mexico Trilogy.” The film stars Antonio Banderas as El Mariachi, the franchise’s anti-hero, who is tasked by the CIA with killing an amoral Mexican Army officer (played by Johnny Depp). Once Upon A Time in Mexico also stars Enrique Iglesias, Salma Hayek, and Eva Mendes. Stream on HBO Max

9 Pulp Fiction (1994) Reservoir Dogs may have put Quentin Tarantino on the map, but it was Pulp Fiction that turned him into a household name. This quintessential crime-comedy follows various criminals living in Los Angeles, like a group of hitmen, their employer, his wife, a prize-fighter, and more. There’s a lot to admire in Pulp Fiction, but Uma Thurman, with her iconic black bob and oversized white blouse, is iconic. Stream on AMC Plus

10 Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) Arguably the sexiest action movie of the early-aughts, Mr. & Mrs. Smith was a game-changer for many reasons — most notably for marking the beginning of “Brangelina.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie star as two married assassins, each of whom thinks they’re living with a civilian — that is, until they’re assigned to kill each other. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

11 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 (2003-04) Kill Bill might be more bloody than sexy (that scene from the House of Blue Leaves comes to mind), but this other Quentin Tarantino classic stars an enigmatic female cast who’re as powerful and blood-thirsty as they are sexy, even when they're trying to kill each other. Uma Thurman plays “The Bride,” an assassin wronged by her fellow killers. Told in two parts, both films follow the Bride as she seeks revenge on her former teammates, ending with the eponymous Bill (David Carradine). Stream both on Cinemax

12 Shaft (2000) Paramount Pictures/Getty Images NYPD Detective John Shaft (played by the inimitable Samuel L. Jackson) is known for two things: his ruthless pursuit of justice and his sexual appetite. Granted, Shaft only has two sex scenes, but boy are they effective. This sequel-of-sorts to the 1971 film is updated enough to give it an edge, but shares one major component with the original: that iconic theme song. Stream on Paramount+

13 Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images The Indiana Jones movies aren’t overloaded with sex, but it still managed to make archaeology — previously perceived as dusty and dull — seem extremely sexy. Raiders of the Lost Ark is the first film in the Indiana Jones franchise, conceived by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg. It was deemed a classic quickly after its release, and remains one of the most popular action movies of all time. Stream on Hulu

15 The Matrix Trilogy (1999-2003) Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images Quick question: red pill or blue pill? This was the decision on everyone’s mind after watching The Matrix. Add lots of leather and reality-bending fights over the fate of humanity, and you've got a movie sexy enough to stop a bullet in mid-air. The first Matrix film was revolutionary for many reasons, and spawned two sequels. A fourth film (still untitled) is set to premiere in Dec. 2021. Stream the Matrix trilogy on HBO Max

16 Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) Padded bras and giant guns aside, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is pretty much 20% action, 80% Angelina Jolie-pout — otherwise known as the golden ratio. (And it’s no coincidence that Jolie appears in numerous films on this list: She’s just that talented, not to mention extremely sexy.) The Tomb Raider franchise has always been a hit, including the 2018 reboot starring Alicia Vikander, who took over the role from Jolie. Stream on Starz

17 The Bourne Identity (2002) Universal Pictures/Getty Images Matt Damon stars as the titular character in all five Bourne films, yet it’s his earnest portrayal in The Bourne Identity that sustains the series’ legacy. With the help of co-stars Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, and Clive Owen, Damon made this movie an instant action classic. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

18 X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) This movie gives the people what they want, and what they want is a hairy Hugh Jackman. As its title suggests, X-Men Origins: Wolverine is the first of three films that trace the furry mutant’s origin story. The following two, The Wolverine and Logan, are equally thrilling and sexy. There were rumors of a fourth film in the Wolverine franchise, but those plans are currently stalled. Fun fact: Did you know a young, pre-“Bloom” Troye Sivan plays Young Wolverine? Who knew?! Stream on Disney+

19 Passengers (2016) Sony Pictures Passengers is many things — including creepy and super strange — but the chemistry between stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence can’t be denied. The film follows a group of humans hibernating in anti-aging pods as they travel for over a century to live on another planet. One problem: Two passengers — Pratt and Lawrence, obviously — have accidentally woken up much earlier than planned. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

20 RocknRolla (2008) Criminals fight to get a piece of a million-dollar scam in this Guy Ritchie movie. Part-thriller, part-heist movie, part-black comedy, and 100% sexy, RocknRolla is a low-key cult-classic that stars Gerard Butler as a mobster who leads a sinister plan, alongside Idris Elba, Mark Strong, Tom Wilkinson, and more. Mainly, it’s Butler’s performance that’ll have you fanning yourself. Stream on Showtime

21 Nerve (2016) Lionsgate “Truth or Dare” has always been sexy, but add in a virtual component and a mysterious stranger, and you've got a thrilling movie unlike any other. Nerve stars Emma Roberts as a teen who gets caught up in the eponymous game. The visuals in the film are super cool, and the story will have you on the edge of your seat. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

22 Logan’s Run (1976) Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images Remember that scene from Friends when Ross tried to seduce his cousin while watching a movie? Logan’s Run was the film that was playing, and Ross claimed it to be “the sexiest movie ever.” He had a point: This 1976 flick is definitely one of the best action-slash-science-fiction films ever made, particularly for its (at the time) cutting-edge special effects techniques. Stream on HBO Max

23 Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Warner Bros Pictures Charlize Theron is a chameleon who can tackle any genre, but Mad Max: Fury Road proves she’s among the best actors out there. The latest installment in the Mad Max franchise, Fury Road took a while to complete after various delays, but was well worth the wait. The feminist overtones in the film were very well-received, and the flick went on to earn 10 Academy Award nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime