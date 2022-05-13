Seeing the same number all over the place is one thing, but there’s just something about seeing repeating numbers that’s hard to ignore. Maybe every time you look at the clock, it happens to be 5:55, or your oat milk and matcha combo comes out to $5.55. While some may write these off as cool coincidences, there is a spiritual meaning behind why you keep seeing the angel number 555 everywhere. According to experts, your guides may be trying to tell you that something big is on the horizon.

In case you didn’t know, repeating numbers like 555, 444, or 333, are called angel numbers. As Sequoia Nacmanie, spiritual coach and intuitive tarot reader, tells Bustle, “Angel numbers are signs from your spiritual helpers, like spirit guides, ancestors, the universe, and of course, angels. They show up as repeating numbers, like 111, 222, etc. or they might also show up as sequences of numbers that are important to you, like a birthday or anniversary date.”

In numerology, the number 5 is all about freedom, independence, and self-sufficiency. “It comes directly after the stability of a strong foundation in number 4, indicating that you can only really be free once you’ve once been held,” Erin River Sunday, consulting astrologer for Birthdate Co., previously told Bustle.

Since the number 5 indicates freedom from a situation, angel number 555 means change is on the horizon. According to Nacmanie, it signals the kind of life change that’s been a long time coming. If you keep seeing the number 555 everywhere you go, here’s everything you need to know.

The Meaning Of Angel Number 555

The angel number 555 will pop up when you’re about to experience some kind of change in your life. According to Nacmanie, this could be changes that you decide to make for yourself or ones you’ve been resisting for a while.

“Think break-ups of toxic relationships, leaving jobs that make you exhausted and burnt out, needing to suddenly move, and so on,” Nacmanie says. “When these types of changes occur, it can feel jarring, unexpected, and leave you feeling shaken.”

Despite how it may feel in the moment, these changes are meant to be positive and transformative. As Brandy Lott, transformational life coach, tells Bustle, new opportunities will be making their way into your life real soon. “Stay hopeful and open to the changes coming your way because these changes will help align you with your soul purpose for this lifetime,” she says.

Angel Number 555 In Love, Relationships, & More

Since the angel number 555 symbolizes transformation and change, expect your life to be shaken up in some way. In terms of career, a big business deal that you’ve been banking on may end up falling through, you may be let go from your current position, or you may make the decision to leave a job that offers zero work-life balance. In the moment, you may feel like you’ve lost your sense of stability and security. But if you keep coming across the number 555, Lott says bigger and better opportunities are on their way.

When it comes to love and relationships, 555 signals a time for you to reassess your relationship situation. According to Nacmanie, this might mean seeking professional help if you and your partner can’t manage to see eye-to-eye, or there’s an important discussion about the future of your relationship that you’ve been putting off.

“Angel number 555 can also signal that it's time for a clean break if the relationship has reached its ending point so that everyone involved can grow and evolve, separately,” Nacmanie says. “This is especially true if you've been resisting it.”

What To Do If You See 555

If you're seeing the angel number 555 often, Lott suggests practicing the art of non-attachment. “This is when you allow yourself to be energetically free from attachment to anything in your life and trusting that what is meant for you is meant for you,” she says. The goal for non-attachment is to be in a space where you’re mentally unbothered by anything life throws your way because you have faith that everything is working in your favor. Some may find journaling or repeating positive affirmations helpful in letting go.

Once that big life change finally arrives, don’t freak out. “Change is the only thing that's constant, and positive change is the best type of change,” Lott says. The number 555 is a message to embrace these changes and trust that everything is working out for your best interest. If you've been seeing this number lately, get excited and embrace it!”