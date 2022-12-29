Let’s say on your way to your favorite coffee shop and while you’re thinking about your crush, you notice a 777 on a license plate. Then, $7.77 appears before you on your receipt. In numerology, angel numbers, or a repeated sequence of numbers, are basically messages from the Universe. So, if you’ve got love on the brain, you might be wondering what digits they should be on the lookout for. Thankfully, astrology has your back, and every zodiac sign has love angel numbers they should keep in mind.

According to numerology, each digit radiates its own energy, and its angel numbers emphasize their meanings. These mystical patterns are like notes from the supernatural realm — and paying attention to what you’re feeling and thinking about when you see them can help guide you through it. The number two, for example, represents partnerships and duality, so if you’re having doubts about your relationship, seeing 222 could be a confirmation to reflect on and address these issues to restore balance. Beyond 222, each sign its own angel number that signals something important about their love lives.

One of the ways numerologists and astrologers like Erin River Sunday discern which angel numbers are pertinent to the zodiac signs is by looking at the tarot card that coincides with each sign. And since angel numbers don’t have to be three of the same digits, numerologists also refer to the sum of the number that adds up. Your zodiac sign’s house ruler can also give you an idea of what your special love numbers are. Using tarot, numerology, and your star sign, you can better decode messages via angel numbers. “There’s no one angel number that’s appropriate for all situations or people,” Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle, “It’s important to follow your own intuition.”

Wondering what signs from the Universe to look out for in your love life? Here, astrologer Erin River Sunday explains the numerology of the zodiac sign’s love angel numbers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love Angel Number: 111

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: Let’s be real, competition is the key to your heart, which is why 111 might indicate abundance in the love department. “Aries want to be first, always, but they also like to be in groups — as long as they’re the leader,” explains Sunday. “This number represents their independence but also leadership qualities.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love Angel Number: 222

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: The number two is all about partnerships and balance, and so is the second house, aka your house ruler. That said, it makes sense that 222 indicates a stable love is present in your life or on its way to you. It could also mean that your relationship craves more balance. “[222 adds] up to six, which is the Venus number and the ruler of Taurus,” adds Sunday.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love Angel Number: 33

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: When it comes to love, you prefer things to be light and fun, which is the kind of vibe 33 is giving. Sunday says that since you’re associated with The Lovers card in tarot — the sixth card in the major arcana set — this is a particularly relevant number in terms of romance. “Three on its own is very playful and communicative, and paired together [for a total of six] indicates a choice in love,” says Sunday.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love Angel Numbers: 44, 69

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: The number four is a supportive number and reflects Cancer’s nurturing energy. Seeing 44 is a good sign that you can also depend on the love in your life, too. “The crab sign glyph is a 69, which represents their claws, or a woman’s breasts,” explains Sunday. Cancerians are the sign of the Mother, which is inherently a sexual energy of creation.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love Angel Number: 555

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: In the same way you represent pleasure and love in astrology, the angel number 555 is associated with matters of the heart. It’s a lively number, so 555 is likely an auspicious sign for a Leo’s love life. “This number is creative and fresh but centered in the genuine heart-space,” explains Sunday.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love Angel Number: 666

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: Not only are you the sixth sign in the zodiac but the number six is also associated with Venus, the planet of love — so seeing a 666 is likely a loving reminder that the effort you put into your relationship will be rewarded tenfold. “Despite being a number many wrongly fear, this number is a powerful indication of hard work with love,” explains Sunday.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love Angel Number: 777

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: As an analytical air sign associated with relationships, it might make sense that the spiritual 777 may indicate a powerful relationship. “The angel number 777 becomes 21, or a ‘when two become one’ sort of energy,” says Sunday. “This number radiates merging in love.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love Angel Number: 888

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: When it comes to love, you prefer it to be deeply profound — and eight’s literal symbolism of infinity is a more than accurate metaphor. Spotting 888 might point to a spiritual union, so it’s a good number to consider when it comes to love. “The infinity symbol of 888 reduces to six, the Venus number,” says Sunday.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love Angel Number: 999

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: The spiritual energy of 999 aligns with your free-spirited soul, so catching a glimpse of this number can mean a powerful union or the strengthening of a current relationship. “The number nine is a powerful number that indicates a looming end of a cycle and the importance of coming back to oneself at the end of any journey,” says Sunday — totally a Sagittarian vibe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love Angel Number: 1111

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: The number one is independent and ambitious, which makes sense that 1111 may be a sign of a supportive and sensible relationship in your life. “This angel number adds up to 4, indicating the stability and maturity that all Capricorns seek to uphold,” says Sunday.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love Angel Number: 1111

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: With Aquarius’ sanguine-Aquarian attitude, it totally checks out that the idealistic vibe of 1111 indicates an abundance of love. What’s more, the number one is independent and optimistic, just like Aquarius. “Aquarius, like Capricorn, was traditionally ruled by Saturn and craves stability but from a more progressive standpoint,” says Sunday. “The ‘make a wish!’ sentiment attached to seeing 11:11 on the clock is reminiscent of The Star tarot card, associated with Aquarius.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love Angel Number: 1221, 000

Why It’s Your Love Angel Number: As the final zodiac sign, Pisces are an optimistic promise of a new beginning. The hopeful energy of 000 indicates the possibility of a beautiful union. “The angel number 1221 is a reflection of itself forward and backwards much like all Pisceans!” Sunday explains. “Pisces is also the 12th and final sign of the zodiac, acknowledging the completion of a cycle and restarting at a new beginning.”

Expert:

Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co.