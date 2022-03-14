Repeatedly seeing the same series of numbers in various places can feel like a lucky little nod from the universe — and that’s why these numbers are also known as “angel numbers.” While any number can be an angel number, this moniker usually refers to repeating sequences of the same number. One of the most common angel numbers to pick up on is 222. If you regularly see angel number 222 showing up in your life — whether it’s on your phone, on a receipt, or in an address number — it might mean that the universe is trying to tell you something.

While some people claim to channel the meaning of angel numbers directly from angelic beings, we can also interpret their meanings using numerology, aka the mystical study of numbers. In numerology, the number two represents harmony, coexistence, and working in partnership with other energies. So, when we see repeating sequences of the number 2, we can think of it as a cosmic reminder to ensure things in our lives feel synergistic and in flow — and to address any imbalances.

“The number 2 has always represented the tenuous balance between opposites, [and] life is about maintaining the proper balance in work, health, relationships, and spirituality,” master numerologist Josh Siegel tells Bustle. “If someone is seeing a recurrence of three 2s, they may be receiving a message to establish harmony and balance in their own lives.”

If angel number 222 is showing up in your life, here’s how to interpret its special spiritual meaning.

Angel Number 222 In Love, Relationships, & More

At the heart of angel number 222 is the number two, so we can look to that number’s significance in numerology to get to know its vibe. “When the number 2 appears, the message is simple: Cooperation, balance, and diplomacy are important at this time,” says numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart, author of You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology. “Go slow and steady toward your goals, and trust that the right partnerships are on their way to you.” Working in conjunction with other people and bringing balance to relationships is an important theme with the number two, so angel number 222 builds upon this energy.

While any sequence of twos will echo the meaning of the number in single-digit form, 222 is especially mystical in nature. “Any series of numbers that come in a sequence of three form a ‘trinity’ of that number, [so] in this respect, 222 has a higher calling or message,” Siegel says. “The great sages of the ancient world viewed the number 3 as representing the divine, and it can represent the past, present and future.” Because of the triplicity of angel number 222, we can think of its meaning as being like a supercharged and extra-significant version of the number two in numerology.

The Meaning Of Angel Number 222

Because two represents balance and duality, noticing frequent appearances of the number 222 can be a sign to find our personal equilibrium, promote more cooperation in our lives, or restore peace within a part of ourselves that feels out of whack.“If you’re seeing 222, it may indicate you’re being called to be a peacemaker or bridge-builder in a larger context,” Siegel says. “It could be time to reestablish boundaries or take back your scattered energy and put things in their right place.”

And while 222 can be interpreted as an amplification of the number two’s meaning, it’s also customary in numerology to reduce numbers down to a single-digit numeral through addition. This means that 222 (2+2+2) would also carry the vibration of the number six. “Six relates to one’s family and home, as well as service to others — [seeing 222] could mean that balance is required in your domestic life, home life, or relationships,” Siegel says. “The person witnessing the trinity of 2’s should take stock of their life and see what requires their attention, as it may improve their life and end up helping a world in need.” Through this lens, 222 may be encouraging us to find healing through balance, and to nurture our closest relationships.

Making 222 More Personal

Understanding the general meaning of 222 is great, but if you get to know your numerology chart, then you might find discover some more personal associations with the number. “The messaging [of 222] will be more specific if you have a prominent 2 within your cosmic code, so it’s super important to know,” Kaerhart says. “For example, a life path 2 person seeing 222 is very different from someone who does not have a prominent 2 in their numerology chart.” You can find out your life path number by using an online calculator, consulting a professional numerologist, or calculating it yourself using your birth date.

While numerology can give us solid ground to stand on when it comes to interpreting the meaning of seeing 222, the magic of angel numbers is that they’re ultimately up for interpretation. Take note of what’s on your mind or what you may be experiencing when the number 222 jumps out at you, as this may give you a clue as to its more personalized significance. Additionally, if 222 holds a special meaning to you personally — such as being associated with a special date, phone number, or other sentimental code — then perhaps its message has more to do with that than its numerological significators.