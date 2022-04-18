Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 18, 2022.

The moon is all-or-nothing Scorpio today, which usually lends us the passion and stamina we need to move through obstacles and get things done. This time however, we might go back and forth between feeling wired and tired. Near the afternoon, in particular, the Scorpio moon teams up with Jupiter and Neptune in dreamy Pisces, which encourages us to take it slow.

Meanwhile, brainy Mercury and innovative Uranus get together early this morning, with romantic Venus in Pisces in tow. This cosmic combination lends us the ingenuity and creative vibes that we may need as the planetary weather of the day encourages us to leave the past behind and embrace something new. However, this Mercury-Uranus combo can also increase anxiety, as well as the chances for receiving shocking or surprising news. Plus, with the confident Aries sun facing off with power-hungry Pluto, we may need to be mindful of the extra tension in the air. Still, Venus in Pisces invites us to chill out and go with the flow.

Come later tonight, the vibe eases up significantly as the moon moves to happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. Whenever la luna is in Sagittarius, we’re most interested in shaking off our troubles and having a good time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of taking something that someone says or does too personally today. You’ll quickly find that whatever they’ve done isn’t worth your attention or being upset over.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s a belief or outlook that you have that’s no longer working for you. Today pushes you to adopt a new perspective or start thinking outside of the box. Also, allow others to think for themselves.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You tend to go hard for your friends. However, today urges you to focus more on your well-being now. With friends, how can you be a little more vulnerable in asking them for help?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t listen to anyone that’s being too negative or attempts to rain on your parade. You’re feeling more positive and optimistic than they are. Keep going with that feeling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can’t always be in control, no matter how much you might want to be. It will be better for you to take your time and let some things come together on their own.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your insecurities could be triggered today based on something related to your money or your heart. Talking to your partner or a good friend can help you regain your confidence.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid letting someone suck you into their drama. You’re reminded that you don’t always have to go out of your way to help others, especially if it disturbs your peace.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It will be helpful to step away from work or your responsibilities for a little while and make some time for yourself or time just to play. If someone asks you to join them for something fun, say yes.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to a new opportunity or a romantic connection, be mindful of forcing things or saying yes to something that may not be a right fit for you. Trust your intuition.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A gentle touch may be needed when dealing with others today. You’re encouraged to be more patient and understanding and see yourself in another’s shoes. Being gentle with yourself counts too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take time to gather your facts or do your research when making any big decisions today. That said, a sound decision around your money or your career could pay off.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Steer clear of comparing yourself to your friends or peers. Who you are is more than enough. When you make it a practice of seeing and honoring your worth, you can achieve anything.

Want to learn more? Check out your April 2022 monthly horoscope.