Here's Your August Horoscope

This August will be a rollercoaster ride. A spirited new moon in Leo on Aug. 4 sets a fun-loving tone to the month. Full of passion, ambition, and vitality, you are approaching life with the courage to put yourself first.

Your authenticity will open unexpected windows of opportunity; kindness and generosity go a long way. Be helpful and proactive as Venus sweeps through selfless Virgo in the early hours of Aug. 5.

That same day, humbled by your inner critic, you battle your imperfections when Mercury turns retrograde in Virgo. Be gentle with yourself as you address your mistakes. Once Mercury retreats into regal Leo on Aug. 14, you might realize that people do not see you as you see yourself. Release your unhealthy expectations.

Intense interactions coincide with the full moon in Aquarius on Aug. 19. A loss of confidence will limit your problem-solving abilities. Don’t panic when shocking turns of events stir up drama. Down-to-earth Virgo season arrives on Aug. 22, encouraging patience to cool the wild aftermath of unexpected endings.

Gather your wits on Aug. 28. Mercury moves forward again in Leo, lending you the courage to express yourself clearly and directly. A day later, on Aug. 29, Venus enters romantic Libra — a position of strength for the planet of love and connection.

Mediation is on your mind, and you’ll have no trouble taking the lead to bring people together again. Flaunt your charisma and charm, and don’t be too proud to apologize.

Happy birthday, Virgo!

Embrace a fresh start in your love life but don’t let dating occupy too much of your time. Fulfilling your work responsibilities should be your main focus this month. But quality is better than speed, Aries. Breezing through tasks without precision could lead to careless mistakes that cost you time.

You’ll want to avoid drama under the Aquarius full moon, which arrives on Aug. 19. A difference of opinion will incite tensions in your community and solutions won’t be immediately obvious. Luckily, Venus enters Libra on Aug. 29 to help you repair your friendships.

The new moon in Leo initiates change and action in your home life on Aug. 4. Supporting a family member or hosting an extravagant dinner party will keep you occupied at the start of the month. Try not to worry during the planning or clean-up process. Spending time with loved ones should be fun, not stressful.

Reconsider whether you are getting the same enjoyment from your hobbies. New priorities at work or an unexpected crush on a coworker could revive your stale routine.

Popular and expressive, you continue to make people laugh with your natural charm. Approach everyone with warmth and friendliness, and leave a good and lasting impression in every environment.

You’ll be thankful you did when misunderstandings emerge. As a result, people will see your good intentions and may not blame you too harshly.

Home improvements could become increasingly stressful as the month progresses. Hit pause and resume your projects during neat and efficient Virgo season, beginning on Aug. 22.

Miscommunication presents challenges in August. Make sure you are certain of other’s instructions and avoid making assumptions.

A flashy purchase could fill you with temporary satisfaction — and long-term regret. Don't spend money to impress people.

You may not know who to turn to when your emotional storms develop, especially if you’re wrapped up in disagreements with your friends. Don’t panic! As the month ends, you’ll find comfort and reassurance through your family.

You’re always the main character, Leo, but that’s especially true this August. Make your presence known and take pride in your appearance. Flamboyant wardrobe upgrades make you unforgettable. But beware: Standing out for the wrong reasons will force you to reconsider your styling and behavior.

Your expenses will become a greater concern. Order and discipline are needed to ensure you don’t blow your budget before the summer ends.

As you tend to the other priorities in your life, don’t miss the signs that you and your significant other are out of sync.

This month, you are pondering on what makes you feel alive. Self-reflection will remind you that you are more powerful than you realize. Be brave and doors will open for you. Consider how you could improve in certain areas, but don’t pick apart your flaws in the process. Nobody’s perfect, but everyone has their strengths — find yours.

Let the wisdom gained during this period of reflection inspire you to reinvent yourself. The end of the month is the perfect time to do so, as the sun emerges in your zodiac sign on Aug. 22. Strive for harmony in your life and live by your values.

Your charisma and confidence are attracting attention, and sparkling opportunities are coming your way. Demonstrate that you are trustworthy and people will push you toward leadership roles. Try to avoid overthinking hypothetical problems; don’t let what wrong in the past cause you to live in fear of the future.

A pivotal moment in your love life or career may not go as expected. Virgo season arrives on Aug. 22; use the end of the month as an opportunity to heal, reflect, and restore your strength.

Bold, dignified, and courageous, you are stepping out into the world as the best version of yourself in early August. Don’t attempt to put on a show; be real and you will attract positive attention.

Pesky Mercury retrograde on Aug. 5 forces you to reconsider certain dreams that haven’t manifested. This will be especially true for your career goals in the days leading up to Aug. 14, when Mercury retreats into Leo.

Pay attention to the friends who have your back during this chapter. Drama surfaces close to home as the month winds down. Mediate and repair your relationships with care.

August brings you new visions and ambitions. Follow your instincts to travel, learn, and explore. Hype up a crowd with a motivational pep talk or philosophical speech. Share your passions and inspiration wherever you go. People are relying on your direction.

But don’t let a difficult chapter knock your confidence. You are worthy, even if you don’t have all the answers. The end of Mercury retrograde, on Aug. 28, will restore your self-assurance.

You will express your love in August, Capricorn, by sharing words of wisdom. Demonstrate your empathy, support, and patience. However, beware of inserting your opinion when you don’t have enough information.

On Aug. 5, Mercury retrograde forces you to revisit a past judgment call. Keep a close eye on your spendings and savings. You may be surprised by how quickly little purchases have added up.

Celebrate love, Aquarius. Quality time with your favorite people will invigorate you with passion and enthusiasm. Strengthen your bond by tending to their needs. Other people’s problems are often easier to navigate than your own. But consider this: Are you avoiding the mess in your own life by fixing other people’s?

By mid-August, you reflect how much loyalty and commitment your relationships have. Do you feel seen and appreciated? Express your evolving values and desires. Don’t leave people guessing.

Liven up your rituals and routines. Working hard doesn’t have to be boring. A sweet treat in the morning or rollerskating during your free time will bring color and vitality to your gray days.

Your desire to help your lover is admirable, but don’t take too much control and avoid any criticism. Instead, help them see their own potential by offering encouragement and inspiration.