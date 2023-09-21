While there are free ways to practice self-care every single day, sometimes the urge to treat yourself comes in hot. Suddenly, instead of listening to a podcast or journaling in the park, you’re more in the mood to take yourself out for a spa day, book a yoga retreat, or splurge on something else in the name of self-care.

It isn’t every day that you pamper yourself, and that’s exactly why experiences like a hot stone massage or a sound bath feel like such a treat. Whether you’re booking something fancy for your birthday, vacation, or just because, know that you can take some inspo from the stars — because there’s an ideal way to indulge for each zodiac sign.

According to Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, a professional astrologer and founder of the astrological wellness app Soulloop, you can narrow down the options by looking at your sign’s personality traits as well as your ruling planet and element. “The sign energy of these planets and points in your birth chart provides the most important hints on your perfect self-care practice,” she tells Bustle.

While any relaxing treatment would be nice, you have to admit that what an Aries finds worth it and what Pisces might be drawn towards are two very different things. So, what should you spend your money on? Keep reading below for the perfect self-care splurge for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) kali9/E+/Getty Images Aries, you live for action and competition, so it makes sense why you’d want to splurge on a fancy workout tool — like a Peloton bike — that lets sweat and see your stats in real time. According to Lima de Charbonierres, your fire sign personality and Mars ruling planet means you have energy to spare, so for you, nothing screams self-care quite like letting it all out in a high-intensity spin class.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Fiordaliso/Moment/Getty Images Taurus, as an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of sensuality, you’ll enjoy a full-body massage — especially if it involves aromatherapy, says Lima de Charbonierres. Splash out for all of the extras on the menu, like an exfoliating scrub, facial, and scalp treatment. The goal is to tap into all of your senses so you can lean into your Taurus energy and go into full relaxation mode.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) GoodLifeStudio/E+/Getty Images Gemini, as a curious air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, go ahead and book yourself a sound healing session. It will involve lying back, closing your eyes, and actually sitting still while a practitioner gives you a sound bath with singing bowls. According to Lima de Charbonierres, this form of self-care is the perfect mix of relaxation and mental stimulation for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) franckreporter/E+/Getty Images As a water sign ruled by the moon, Cancer, you should shell out for a soak in a hot spring. (A fancy hot tub at a hotel works too.) According to Lima de Charbonierres, you’ll feel relaxed and refreshed as you bob around in your essential element. Breathe in the steam and let your muscles turn to jelly in the warm water. By the time you climb out, you’ll feel completely renewed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) PixelCatchers/E+/Getty Images As a Leo, nothing will make you happier than a full-service day at the salon. To do it up, don’t just go for a trim — the goal is to leave feeling fully transformed with the works, like a keratin treatment, cut, and color. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, you feel your best when you get to rest, relax, and recharge, Lima de Charbonierres says, so make sure you choose a salon that has a spa-like atmosphere to get the full effect.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Chanin Nont/Moment/Getty Images No one is more meticulous or detail-oriented than you, Virgo. As an earth sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you’re into holistic wellness practices that give real, tangible results. Think: a fancy Reformer Pilates class at a bougie gym. Lima de Charbonierres recommends treating yourself to a class package so you can go back again and again.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Mario Arango/E+/Getty Images Your whole life revolves around balance and harmony, Libra, which is why you’d appreciate a chakra-balancing treatment. “This experience will help you find inner equilibrium while enhancing your physical and emotional well-being,” Lima de Charbonierres tells Bustle. As an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, you’ll definitely fall in love with all the colors as you lie back amongst the rainbow lights and colorful stones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Flashpop/DigitalVision/Getty Images Scorpio, as a water sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, you radiate passion, intense energy, and emotional depth. For you, the best self-care splurge is one that will force you to slow down and reset — like a hot stone massage. According to Lima de Charbonierres, this is the perfect treatment to help you tap into your senses while melting into a deeper state of relaxation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Hero Images Inc/DigitalVision/Getty Images Sagittarius, as a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of exploration, you’ll want to book yourself an outdoorsy getaway ASAP. According to Lima de Charbonierres, Sagittarians feel best when they’re out and connecting with nature, so snag the cutest cabin on Airbnb, text some friends, and ask them to meet up for a weekend in the woods. Spend it hiking, navigating, and climbing — then relax by a campfire and tell fun stories.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images Because you’re ruled by Saturn and associated with the earth element, Capricorn, your energy is all about structure and growth. It’s why you’d live for a yoga retreat that allows you to fully immerse yourself in the experience of resting, stretching, and deep breathing, says Lima de Charbonierres. Bonus points if you choose a package that includes luxe wellness extras like a mud detox, massage, or one-on-one mentoring session.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) RyanJLane/E+/Getty Images Aquarius, you are extra unique and always forward-thinking, which is why you’d enjoy treating yourself to an out-of-the-box fitness experience like an aerial yoga class. According to Lima de Charbonierres, your air sign — ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation — appreciates novelty and self-discovery. Challenging yourself to tricky yoga moves will be the perfect (and most unique) way to get back in touch with yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) miljko/E+/Getty Images Pisces, as a water sign ruled by creative Neptune, you’re all about empathic, emotional self-care moments. You want to feel something emotionally as well as physically, which is why reflexology is for you. “A reflexology session can bring Pisceans profound relaxation, emotional release, and body-mind-soul breakthroughs,” Lima de Charbonierres says.

Source:

Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, professional astrologer, founder of the astrological wellness app Soulloop