It's Hot When People Can Do Mental Math

This skill indicates a huge green flag that someone is both smart and quick on their feet. “All of my clients, regardless of gender, are looking for intelligence in a partner,” says Anita Chlipala, a licensed marriage and family therapist and relationship expert. Besides intelligence, there are a few other qualities that we subconsciously ascribe to someone who can easily calculate that 20% tip on date night. Read More

Here’s How The Full Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

The last full moon of the year (pour one out for 2022) is in Gemini, and true to form, it’s bringing a sizeable serving of cosmic drama to our plates — namely because it is coinciding with Mars retrograde. And while that’s challenging, it’s also giving us a chance to, in mindfulness parlance, release that which no longer serves us. Timely, indeed. Read More

The Best Retinol Alternatives, According To Dermatologists

Although winter is the best time to try adding retinol to your skin care routine (read: less sun exposure), the truth is that it’s not for everyone. And that is 100% OK, because there are a ton of products that contain similar active ingredients that might be more suitable for your skin. We’ve rounded up 10 derm-approved options for you to try. Read More

20 Glamorous Holiday Party Outfits That Give *Opulence*

Sure, you can (and should) wear velvet year-round, but there’s just something extra special about donning the fabric during the holidays. Maybe it’s all the champagne? Anyway, because holiday fashion is glamorous by definition, it’s easy to pull out an A+ look with minimal effort — here’s how. Read More

8 TikTok Accounts Every Royal Fan Needs To Follow

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary around the corner, there has never been a better time to follow some royal experts. From exploring royal protocol and unpacking conspiracy theories to highlighting Princess Diana’s most iconic outfits and doing history deep dives, there is truly something for everyone to get royally excited about. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Today's full moon could heighten your emotions. Read More

