Here’s Your Daily Horoscope for December 7, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 7, 2022.

It might be hard not to feel irritable or on edge under today’s very buzzy full moon in Gemini. Generally speaking, full moons can often heighten emotions. With this one coming into close contact with aggravating Mars, you might need to take extra precaution to avoid frustration or an argument today.

Since Gemini is a communicative and intellectual sign, expect to have revelations about your personal life or new information coming your way. If issues arise there, take a constructive approach to handling them. Mercury (Gemini’s planetary ruler) is currently in level-headed Capricorn, which should help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to be defensive when receiving constructive feedback. Some of it might actually be useful.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been having difficulty around a financial matter, you’re about to find a way out of it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel agitated today. What can you do to care for your mental health?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re faced with an issue that you can no longer avoid. Have someone you trust coach you through it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Is it time to step away from a friendship that’s no longer working? Some connections can’t be repaired or fixed.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling unfulfilled with work, it’s time to do something about it. Start by listening to your heart.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to adopt a new attitude. Your current one is holding you back.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a problem surfaces today, look to others for support. Asking for help makes you stronger, not weaker.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Who has been giving you less attention than you deserve? It’s time to talk to them about it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s OK to love your routines, but today, try shaking things up. Embrace the unfamiliar.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t be afraid to change your mind about something. It’s better to be true to yourself than fake it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your instincts are strong but you may be feeling overwhelmed. If you need encouragement, look to a trusted friend.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.