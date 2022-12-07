Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope for December 7, 2022
Today’s full moon could heighten your emotions.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 7, 2022.
It might be hard not to feel irritable or on edge under today’s very buzzy full moon in Gemini. Generally speaking, full moons can often heighten emotions. With this one coming into close contact with aggravating Mars, you might need to take extra precaution to avoid frustration or an argument today.
Since Gemini is a communicative and intellectual sign, expect to have revelations about your personal life or new information coming your way. If issues arise there, take a constructive approach to handling them. Mercury (Gemini’s planetary ruler) is currently in level-headed Capricorn, which should help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Try not to be defensive when receiving constructive feedback. Some of it might actually be useful.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’ve been having difficulty around a financial matter, you’re about to find a way out of it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might feel agitated today. What can you do to care for your mental health?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You’re faced with an issue that you can no longer avoid. Have someone you trust coach you through it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Is it time to step away from a friendship that’s no longer working? Some connections can’t be repaired or fixed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
If you’re feeling unfulfilled with work, it’s time to do something about it. Start by listening to your heart.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s time to adopt a new attitude. Your current one is holding you back.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If a problem surfaces today, look to others for support. Asking for help makes you stronger, not weaker.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Who has been giving you less attention than you deserve? It’s time to talk to them about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It’s OK to love your routines, but today, try shaking things up. Embrace the unfamiliar.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t be afraid to change your mind about something. It’s better to be true to yourself than fake it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your instincts are strong but you may be feeling overwhelmed. If you need encouragement, look to a trusted friend.
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.