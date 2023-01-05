A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Jan. 4, 2023. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Here Comes The Rise Of The Bestiemoon

When writer Hilary Sheinbaum had the opportunity to go to the Maldives, she initially hesitated — she didn’t want to go alone, but didn’t have a romantic partner to take. “Rather than saying no to the Maldives trip, however, I decided to invite my best friend Amy to travel with me,” she writes for Bustle. “Because you know what? In a post-lockdown world, I want to share time and memories with the people I adore.”

Alisa Cohen, founder of Luxe Traveler Club, has seen more friend getaways for that very reason. “Based on the isolation of the pandemic, clients are using travel as a way to reunite with their friends from around the country and doing that with bigger trips,” she tells Bustle. “Clients are not saving that big dream trip for sometime in the future anymore.” Read More

The Latest

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Believe In Astrology

While some people see astrology and daily horoscopes as a “for entertainment purposes only” sort of thing, others see the value of knowing your birth chart inside out. If you’ve ever wondered why some people take astrology so seriously, well — somewhat ironically — their zodiac sign could be the reason. Read More

Selena Gomez & Nicola Peltz Beckham Rang In 2023 With Matching Tattoos

If any celeb BFFs are going to take a bestiemoon this year, it will probably be Selena and Nicola. Not only did they celebrate NYE in sparkly dresses (truly, they love a twinning moment), but they also commemorated their friendship with matching tattoos. Read More

Must-Reads

Arianna Elizabeth’s Yoga Videos Are A Gold Mine Of Bite-Sized Workouts

Arianna Elizabeth, a certified yoga sculpt instructor with over 182,000 subscribers on YouTube, put together an entire playlist dedicated to the quickest routines you’ve ever seen. She offers five-minute morning vinyasas, 10-minute mid-afternoon stretches, and even speedy power yoga videos that are over in a blink. Read More

The 15 Coolest Nail Polish Color Trends For Winter

If the red nail theory is your thing, you’re in luck: red in all types of shades — whether it’s dark cherry, rusty, bright, or earthy — is going strong this winter (and beyond). But you’ll also find some unexpected twists that make for a really nice pop of color. Read More

Everything To Know About Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix has been dropping lots of new details for the Bridgerton spinoff — including its official title, which is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and a first-look clip of the young queen. Netflix even dropped a new photo — this time a first-look glimpse at the young version of fan-favorite Lady Danbury. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Today is all about people, people, people. Read More

More Good Stuff

